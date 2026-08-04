Barcelona salaries 2026/27: Is Lamine Yamal top earner at Camp Nou?

Spanish football is on a high and there's sure to be a buzz when the nation's world champions get back to the pitch for the start of the new La Liga season.
Barcelona's Ferran Torres struck in the 106th minute to settle an attritional World Cup final against title holders Argentina, ending Lionel Messi's hopes of winning back-to-back trophies.
Teen sensation Lamine Yamal did not set the stage alight during the tournament across North America, but he still became a world champion.
As many as eight Barca players were part of Spain's World Cup-winning side. Yamal will always have the spotlight on him, especially as one of the top-earning footballers in the world. Below is a list of the highest-paid players at Barcelona.
Data collected through capology.com, salaryleaks.com, transferfeed.com and media reports.
Highest-paid players at Barcelona for 2026/27
1. Frenkie de Jong – €365,000 per week
=2. Raphinha – €320,000 per week
=2. Lamine Yamal – €320,000 per week
=2. Marc-Andre ter Stegen – €320,000 per week
5. Jules Kounde – €300,000 per week
=6. Ronald Araujo – €240,000 per week
=6. Dani Olmo – €240,000 per week
=6. Pedri – €240,000 per week
=6. Karim Adeyami – €240,000 per week
10. Anthony Gordon €230,000 per week
11. Ferran Torres €190,000 per week
12. Gavi – €180,000 per week
13. Fermin Lopez – €175,000 per week
14. Eric Garcia – €153,000 per week
15. Joan Garcia – €120,000 per week
16. Andreas Christensen – €100,000 per week
17. Pau Cubarsi – €76,000 per week
18. Wojciech Szczesny – €57,000 per week
19. Alejandro Balde – €32,000 per week
20. Gerard Martin – €30,000 per week
=21. Marc Casado - €24,000 per week
=21. Marc Bernal – €24,000 per week
=23. Roony Bardghji – €20,000 per week
=23. Hector Fort – €20,000 per week