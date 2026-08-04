Barcelona salaries 2026/27: Is Lamine Yamal top earner at Camp Nou?

Spanish football is on a high and there's sure to be a buzz when the nation's world champions get back to the pitch for the start of the new La Liga season.

Barcelona's Ferran Torres struck in the 106th minute ⁠to settle an attritional World Cup final against title holders Argentina, ending Lionel Messi's hopes of winning back-to-back trophies.

Teen sensation Lamine Yamal did not set the stage alight during the tournament across North America, but he still became a world champion.

As many as eight Barca players were part of Spain's World Cup-winning side. Yamal will always have the spotlight on him, especially as one of the top-earning footballers in the world. Below is a list of the highest-paid players at Barcelona.

Data collected through capology.com, salaryleaks.com, transferfeed.com and media reports.

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Highest-paid players at Barcelona for 2026/27

1. Frenkie de Jong – €365,000 per week

=2. Raphinha – €320,000 per week

=2. Lamine Yamal – €320,000 per week

=2. Marc-Andre ter Stegen – €320,000 per week

5. Jules Kounde – €300,000 per week

=6. Ronald Araujo – €240,000 per week

=6. Dani Olmo – €240,000 per week

=6. Pedri – €240,000 per week

=6. Karim Adeyami – €240,000 per week

10. Anthony Gordon €230,000 per week

11. Ferran Torres €190,000 per week

12. Gavi – €180,000 per week

13. Fermin Lopez – €175,000 per week

14. Eric Garcia – €153,000 per week

15. Joan Garcia – €120,000 per week

16. Andreas Christensen – €100,000 per week

17. Pau Cubarsi – €76,000 per week

18. Wojciech Szczesny – €57,000 per week

19. Alejandro Balde – €32,000 per week

20. Gerard Martin – €30,000 per week

=21. Marc Casado - €24,000 per week

=21. Marc Bernal – €24,000 per week

=23. Roony Bardghji – €20,000 per week

=23. Hector Fort – €20,000 per week