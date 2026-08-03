Heavy rain, decreased visibility and 50kph winds expected in parts of the Emirates until Friday

Northern and eastern areas of the UAE should expect clouds, rain and decreased visibility until Friday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Monday.

Rain is expected in parts of Fujairah and Al Ain from Tuesday through the week, following the heavy rain that hit Ras Al Khaimah on Sunday. Both residents and camels were seen basking in the downpour, enjoying a reprieve from the summer heat.

More rain to come

The NCM's forecast for the week predicts clouds over much of the country from Wednesday, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi expected to hit highs of 46°C.

Dust and sand whipped up by winds that could hit 50kph on Wednesday and Thursday may also reduce visibility, and motorists are encouraged to be cautious on the roads.

The most humid time of year

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society, said the rise of the star Al Mirzam over the eastern horizon on Wednesday heralded the start of the final phase of the intense summer season. In general, he said, high humidity levels are common in August and September.

“Humidity levels with temperatures begin to increase with the star’s appearance, while seasonal winds become more active, helping to form local connective clouds over the Hajar Mountains.”

Humidity in the summer can reach 80 to 90 per cent in the country, especially in coastal areas.

Scorching heat

On Saturday afternoon, temperatures exceeded 50°C in Al Shawamekh on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi, and the NCM said in its monthly weather summary that the average temperature in August will be 35.7°C, slightly above the typical figure for August.

Due to the high temperatures, the UAE has enacted a midday break that prohibits outdoor work between 12.30pm and 3pm from June 15 to September 15. This policy is enforced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

Cloud seeding

The NCM recently announced that it has conducted 110 cloud seeding operations so far this year. Cloud seeding involves planes being sent into the sky equipped with salt flares, which are released into the clouds to cause precipitation.

It is a valuable tool to help fight severe water scarcity, recharge underground aquifers, and support agriculture in one of the world's driest climates. On average, the UAE gets less than 100mm of natural rainfall per year.