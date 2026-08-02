Leny Yoro on the mood at Man United, his injury problems and chances of winning Premier League title

Manchester United’s French central-defender Leny Yoro played another game at right-back this weekend as his team came from behind to beat Atletico Madrid for the first time.

Bryan Mbeumo scored both goals in the 2-1 win in a half-full 50,000 capacity Strawberry Arena in Stockholm on Saturday, with United having previously failed to beat the Spanish side in four competitive matches and one friendly.

JJ Gabriel, aged just 15, also enjoyed his first minutes in United shirt after coming on as a substitute. United’s next game, against PSG in Gothenburg next Saturday is a sell-out.

United have five centre-backs but only two established right- and one established left-back. With the club returning to the Champions League for the first time since 2023, there needs to be cover in every position.

That’s why the club are looking to sign Lewis Hall, 21, of Newcastle United. Manchester United would not be looking at Hall if he was not interested in a move to Old Trafford, but Newcastle will demand a high fee for the England international, who shares an agent with their recently departed manager Eddie Howe.

High fees are what have prevented Manchester United completing all the transfer business they wanted this summer, combined with a lack of sales after Manuel Ugarte picked up an injury at the World Cup playing for Uruguay and because the sale of Joshua Zirkzee, who has several suitors in Italy, has so far failed to materialise. United need to improve in selling players after years of profligacy.

In their defence, United know that Yoro needs minutes if he is going to continue his progression. He started last season as a first choice, but inexperience told and he needed to be stronger in the air.

Manager Michael Carrick has more experienced centre-backs in Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt, plus Ayden Heaven, 19, who was exceptional when thrown in against Chelsea away in April alongside another versatile defender in Noussair Mazraoui.

Pre-season gives an opportunity to try players in different position and Mason Mount is a another who has been played in a deeper role than usual. Mount, whose United career has been ravaged by injuries since his 2023 move from Chelsea, has been United’s best performer in pre-season alongside another signing from the West London club, Andrey Santos.

After the game in Stockholm, Yoro spoke to journalists about his form, telling them that while he enjoyed playing at right-back, centre-half remains his favoured role.

How does it feel for you preparing for this season? Obviously, your first pre-season, you had that unfortunate injury. You're two years into Manchester United now. Do you feel like you're at the point where you've got to establish yourself as a senior player?

Yeah, I hope I'm not going to be injured this pre-season. That will help me to improve as well and to be ready for the start of the season. We are doing really well, no injuries yet as well, so I hope I'm going to continue like that.

On that, do you feel like this is the season that Manchester United and the fans are going to see the best of you and the real Leny Yoro?

I hope so. Obviously, I know I did a great season, but I know I can do much more. I know my potential for sure, and I hope I'm going to do a really good season.

With the injuries it's been a bit stop start for you the first couple of years?

Obviously, I have no excuses but I've had injuries and like I said I hope I'm not going to be injured this season and show everyone what I can do.

There's a lot of competition for your national team as well, is that a driving force? You need to be playing for Manchester United I guess to get in that?

Yes. Like I say, the most I can play, the most I can show and I hope I'm going to do well this season.

What's the mood like in the camp and what are the objectives that you've set for yourself this season?

The mood is really good. We work really hard outside the pitch, we have a good vibe, good mood. So the target this season is to win every game, to be honest, for the team to be the best, for myself to do good games every time, to win trophies and to be at the top.

Is the Premier League something that you think this squad and this team can win?

Yeah, of course. We are Man Utd so we have a team like that. I know we have the potential to do it and we have to do it.

It's not as though you're old by any stretch of the imagination. How much improvement do you think you've got in you?

Sometimes people forget l that I'm still 20. I still love to learn, still love to improve. Like I said, my potential, I can learn a lot, I can improve a lot. So, I hope this season is going to be a big step for me.