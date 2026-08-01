What happens next to Fifa president Gianni Infantino after World Cup sale controversy?

Fifa president Gianni Infantino found himself on the back foot this week after the governing body's stunning proposal to sell stakes in commercial rights for the World Cup was met with swift and stiff opposition, resulting in an almost immediate withdrawal of the controversial plan.

The world governing body planned to raise up to $4.2 billion by selling a 20 per cent stake in ​a new entity that would run Fifa events, including the ‌World Cup, to private investors.

The plan, announced earlier this week, was opposed by major football bodies.

European football’s Uefa led the way, stating that it will boycott the World Cup and all Fifa competitions if the proposal was not taken back.

Concacaf, the confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean federations, also rejected the Fifa plan.

The Asian Football Confederation also gave its support to Uefa and Concacaf.

“The AFC stands in solidarity with Uefa and Concacaf in expressing serious concerns over Fifa’s proposal to introduce private investment into [its] flagship competitions and the decision-making process around Fifa Forward Enterprise [FFE],” AFC said in a statement.

With the growing opposition, Fifa scrapped the sale plan.

Where does this leave Infantino?

Fifa boss Infantino finds himself in an awkward position. Just weeks after overseeing a hugely successful World Cup in North America, world football came close to a major division over future plans and concerns over control of the game.

Infantino had earlier stated he aims to seek re-election for a fourth term as Fifa president. Since taking over from Sepp Blatter ‌in 2016, Infantino has been re-elected unopposed twice.

Swiss administrator Infantino has had the unwavering support of many confederations, especially those in Africa and Asia.

Fifa saw its revenue jump to $15bn in the recent cycle, which is almost double that of the previous one that included the Qatar World Cup. It has resulted in a financial boost for many smaller football federations.

His re-election for ​the 2027-31 term seemed like a formality. However, the backlash surrounding the failed World Cup sale proposal could persist and complicate his re-election hopes ahead of next year's Fifa Congress in Morocco.

Football Australia chairman Anter Isaac was among those who warned against bypassing governance principles.

“Football has never stood still, nor should it,” Isaac said.

“Some principles, however, should never change. Integrity. Independence. Good governance. Transparency. Meaningful consultation. Due process.

“These are not constraints on progress. They are what make lasting progress possible.”

Former Fifa vice-president Jim Boyce told the BBC he believes Infantino will “still have enough support [but] if things continue at the pace they are continuing, who knows?"

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When is the next election for Fifa president?

The voting for the next Fifa president will take place at the Fifa Congress in Morocco on March 18 next year. Infantino is currently the only candidate running for the post.

Other candidates have until November 18 to put their names forward.

Infantino currently seems to have the numbers in his favour, with over 200 federations endorsing his candidature for a fourth term as president.

However, the events of this week could alter the landscape. A senior adviser to Infantino quit on Friday over the sale proposal.

Carlos Cordeiro resigned with immediate effect, calling the plan “a bad deal for football”.

Cordeiro was appointed in 2021 by Infantino to help shape Fifa's future. He alleged the world body was “mortgaging football's future without any compelling justification”.

Other federations could rethink their position, given the dramatic changes in world football, by the time the election takes place.

According to reports, Concacaf president Victor Montagliani could run against Infantino in the elections next March.