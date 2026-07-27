Gianni Infantino hits back at World Cup critics: 'You were consumed by hate'

Fifa president Gianni ⁠Infantino has hit back at critics of the World Cup, accusing ⁠them of spreading hate and false narratives while also hailing ​the tournament as a huge success.

In an open letter published on social media on Monday, Infantino, ⁠56, said detractors had overlooked the joy and togetherness experienced by millions of fans around the world who witnessed the tournament, won by Spain and staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“You were so consumed by hate ⁠and criticism that you missed it all,” he said. “To those behind their pens and papers, behind their ​screens ⁠spreading hate and false rumours, I want ‌to say that while you are sitting behind, we at Fifa are on the front lines organising, ​working hard, and delivering the best show in the world.

“We experienced no violence, no incidents, 100 per cent safety and security, only joy and happiness!”

Fans at 2026 World Cup – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Spain fans cheer after their team scores the first – and winning – goal during the 2026 World Cup final against Argentina. AFP Info

A fan at the final match wears a T-shirt with imagery from a 2007 photoshoot, which shows Argentina's Lionel Messi bathing Spain's Lamine Yamal as a baby. Reuters Info

An Argentina fan during the final match at the New York New Jersey Stadium. AFP Info

England supporters ready to wig out, as they wait to see their side take on France in the third-place play-off. Reuters Info

Argentina fans before the semi-final against England in Atlanta Stadium. AFP Info

Dejected England fans after the 2-1 defeat. Reuters Info

France supporters struggle to watch as their side fall to defeat against Spain, at a viewing party in Los Angeles. EPA Info

Spain fans feel their side has one hand on the trophy after beating favourites France to reach the final. AFP Info

Argentina fans wear oversized headwear depicting Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez inside the stadium before the Switzerland match. Reuters Info

English former football player David Beckham gives a thumbs up during the 2026 World Cup football tournament quarter-final match between Norway and England at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens. AFP Info

French fans celebrate after their team's 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco at Boston Stadium in Foxborough. AFP Info

Spanish actors Javier Bardem, centre left, and Penelope Cruz, centre right, celebrate during their team's quarter-final win over Belgium. AFP Info

Egypt supporters watch their team take on defending champions Argentina in Atlanta. EPA Info

Argentina fans roar their side on to victory in Atlanta. EPA Info

Morocco's fans celebrate their team's last-16 victory over co-hosts Canada in Houston. AFP Info

A Brazil fan watches his team take on Norway in New Jersey. AFP Info

Norway supporters perform their famous Viking row celebration in New Jersey. AFP Info

Egypt fans watch their national team triumph over Australia in the last 32. Reuters Info

An Algeria supporter in Vancouver to watch his team take on Switzerland. AFP Info

Swiss fans show their support during the match with Algeria. EPA Info

A Portugal fan cheers ahead of the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between Portugal and Croatia at the Toronto Stadium in Toronto. AFP Info

England players and fans celebrate after their team beat the DR Congo 2-1 to qualify for the round of 16 at the World Cup. Reuters Info

Brazil fans inside Houston Stadium before the match against Japan. Gabriel Martinelli scored a last-minute winner to send the Samba boys into the last 32. Reuters Info

An Iraq fan during the team's match against Senegal. AFP Info

Japanese fans show their support during a 1-1 draw with Sweden, with both sides set for the last 32. Reuters Info

















































Fifa faced criticism over a number of issues during the tournament, including debate over US visa restrictions affecting supporters and officials from several countries and concerns involving teams from conflict-hit regions.

Infantino's letter also followed scrutiny of Fifa's handling of the Folarin Balogun disciplinary case and the decision to suspend the automatic one-match ban imposed on him after his red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina following the intervention of US President Donald Trump.

Officiating decisions in Argentina's match against Egypt also generated widespread debate among fans and pundits.

Though Infantino did not refer to specific cases, he argued that many of the refereeing and disciplinary decisions criticised during the tournament were commonplace in various competitions worldwide.

“Potentially mistaken red or yellow cards or subsequent decisions ​not to ban players in certain situations are routine and widely accepted in ‌some of the biggest leagues worldwide,” he ⁠added.

“It's curious that the same countries employing these ​practices are the ones criticising.”

Infantino pointed to the participation of countries facing political ​tensions, domestic crisis ‌and domestic health challenges as evidence of football's ability to transcend divisions.

While Iran's participation came against the backdrop of ⁠conflict with the US, issues surrounding Haiti's domestic crisis and the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic ⁠Republic of Congo also drew attention to visa and travel restrictions.

Somali referee Omar Artan waves to supportive fans at the Mogadishu stadium after being refused entry to the US. Reuters Info

Somali World Cup referee Omar Artan was barred from entering the US despite having a valid visa. “Iran entered the United States without incident or conflict. The Iranian team received visas to enter because football is about peace. It's not about ​politics,” he said.

“Countries facing serious health issues or other challenges were granted visas. When football brought Haiti to the world, a country that many cannot or choose not to visit, it might be time to set aside your pens and keyboards and show some respect to the teams that played.”