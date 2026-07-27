Gianni Infantino hits back at World Cup critics: 'You were consumed by hate'

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  • Spain's Rodri lifts the Fifa World Cup trophy after victory over Argentina in the final at the New York-New Jersey Stadium. AFP
    Spain's Rodri lifts the Fifa World Cup trophy after victory over Argentina in the final at the New York-New Jersey Stadium. AFP
  • Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Argentina in the World Cup final. Reuters
    Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Argentina in the World Cup final. Reuters
  • Ferran Torres scores for Spain. Reuters
    Ferran Torres scores for Spain. Reuters
  • Spain's Mikel Merino after missing a chance to score. Reuters
    Spain's Mikel Merino after missing a chance to score. Reuters
  • Argentina's Emiliano Martinez saves a shot from Spain substitute Nico Williams. Reuters
    Argentina's Emiliano Martinez saves a shot from Spain substitute Nico Williams. Reuters
  • Argentina's Enzo Fernandez is shown a red card by referee Slavko Vincic. Reuters
    Argentina's Enzo Fernandez is shown a red card by referee Slavko Vincic. Reuters
  • Argentina's Enzo Fernandez fouls Pau Cubarsi of Spain resulting in the midfielder's sending off. Reuters
    Argentina's Enzo Fernandez fouls Pau Cubarsi of Spain resulting in the midfielder's sending off. Reuters
  • Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saves a free-kick from Spain attacker Lamine Yamal. Reuters
    Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saves a free-kick from Spain attacker Lamine Yamal. Reuters
  • Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez makes a save. Reuters
    Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez makes a save. Reuters
  • Argentina's Lisandro Martinez sits down on the ground before limping off injured in the first-half. AFP
    Argentina's Lisandro Martinez sits down on the ground before limping off injured in the first-half. AFP
  • Argentina's Lisandro Martinez is shown a yellow card by referee Slavko Vincic. Reuters
    Argentina's Lisandro Martinez is shown a yellow card by referee Slavko Vincic. Reuters
  • Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister was lucky not to be booked for this challenge on Dani Olmo of Spain. AFP
    Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister was lucky not to be booked for this challenge on Dani Olmo of Spain. AFP
  • Spain winger Lamine Yamal missed the game's first big chance. Reuters
    Spain winger Lamine Yamal missed the game's first big chance. Reuters
  • Spain's Lamine Yamal sees his defelcted shot saved by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Reuters
    Spain's Lamine Yamal sees his defelcted shot saved by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Reuters
  • Argentina's Gonzalo Montiel complains after being penalised for fouling Alex Baena of Spain. EPA
    Argentina's Gonzalo Montiel complains after being penalised for fouling Alex Baena of Spain. EPA
  • Spain's Lamine Yamal after missing an early chance. Reuters
    Spain's Lamine Yamal after missing an early chance. Reuters
  • Teams enter the pitch for the national anthems ahead of the final. EPA
    Teams enter the pitch for the national anthems ahead of the final. EPA

Gianni Infantino hits back at World Cup critics: 'You were consumed by hate'

Fifa boss publishes open letter on social media after overseeing tournament beset by controversy

The National

July 27, 2026

Fifa president Gianni ⁠Infantino has hit back at critics of the World Cup, accusing ⁠them of spreading hate and false narratives while also hailing ​the tournament as a huge success.

In an open letter published on social media on Monday, Infantino, ⁠56, said detractors had overlooked the joy and togetherness experienced by millions of fans around the world who witnessed the tournament, won by Spain and staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“You were so consumed by hate ⁠and criticism that you missed it all,” he said. “To those behind their pens and papers, behind their ​screens ⁠spreading hate and false rumours, I want ‌to say that while you are sitting behind, we at Fifa are on the front lines organising, ​working hard, and delivering the best show in the world.

“We experienced no violence, no incidents, 100 per cent safety and security, only joy and happiness!”

Fans at 2026 World Cup – in pictures

  • Spain fans cheer after their team scores the first – and winning – goal during the 2026 World Cup final against Argentina. AFP
    Spain fans cheer after their team scores the first – and winning – goal during the 2026 World Cup final against Argentina. AFP
  • A fan at the final match wears a T-shirt with imagery from a 2007 photoshoot, which shows Argentina's Lionel Messi bathing Spain's Lamine Yamal as a baby. Reuters
    A fan at the final match wears a T-shirt with imagery from a 2007 photoshoot, which shows Argentina's Lionel Messi bathing Spain's Lamine Yamal as a baby. Reuters
  • An Argentina fan during the final match at the New York New Jersey Stadium. AFP
    An Argentina fan during the final match at the New York New Jersey Stadium. AFP
  • England supporters ready to wig out, as they wait to see their side take on France in the third-place play-off. Reuters
    England supporters ready to wig out, as they wait to see their side take on France in the third-place play-off. Reuters
  • Argentina fans before the semi-final against England in Atlanta Stadium. AFP
    Argentina fans before the semi-final against England in Atlanta Stadium. AFP
  • Dejected England fans after the 2-1 defeat. Reuters
    Dejected England fans after the 2-1 defeat. Reuters
  • France supporters struggle to watch as their side fall to defeat against Spain, at a viewing party in Los Angeles. EPA
    France supporters struggle to watch as their side fall to defeat against Spain, at a viewing party in Los Angeles. EPA
  • Spain fans feel their side has one hand on the trophy after beating favourites France to reach the final. AFP
    Spain fans feel their side has one hand on the trophy after beating favourites France to reach the final. AFP
  • Argentina fans wear oversized headwear depicting Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez inside the stadium before the Switzerland match. Reuters
    Argentina fans wear oversized headwear depicting Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez inside the stadium before the Switzerland match. Reuters
  • English former football player David Beckham gives a thumbs up during the 2026 World Cup football tournament quarter-final match between Norway and England at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens. AFP
    English former football player David Beckham gives a thumbs up during the 2026 World Cup football tournament quarter-final match between Norway and England at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens. AFP
  • French fans celebrate after their team's 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco at Boston Stadium in Foxborough. AFP
    French fans celebrate after their team's 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco at Boston Stadium in Foxborough. AFP
  • Spanish actors Javier Bardem, centre left, and Penelope Cruz, centre right, celebrate during their team's quarter-final win over Belgium. AFP
    Spanish actors Javier Bardem, centre left, and Penelope Cruz, centre right, celebrate during their team's quarter-final win over Belgium. AFP
  • Egypt supporters watch their team take on defending champions Argentina in Atlanta. EPA
    Egypt supporters watch their team take on defending champions Argentina in Atlanta. EPA
  • Argentina fans roar their side on to victory in Atlanta. EPA
    Argentina fans roar their side on to victory in Atlanta. EPA
  • Morocco's fans celebrate their team's last-16 victory over co-hosts Canada in Houston. AFP
    Morocco's fans celebrate their team's last-16 victory over co-hosts Canada in Houston. AFP
  • A Brazil fan watches his team take on Norway in New Jersey. AFP
    A Brazil fan watches his team take on Norway in New Jersey. AFP
  • Norway supporters perform their famous Viking row celebration in New Jersey. AFP
    Norway supporters perform their famous Viking row celebration in New Jersey. AFP
  • Egypt fans watch their national team triumph over Australia in the last 32. Reuters
    Egypt fans watch their national team triumph over Australia in the last 32. Reuters
  • An Algeria supporter in Vancouver to watch his team take on Switzerland. AFP
    An Algeria supporter in Vancouver to watch his team take on Switzerland. AFP
  • Swiss fans show their support during the match with Algeria. EPA
    Swiss fans show their support during the match with Algeria. EPA
  • A Portugal fan cheers ahead of the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between Portugal and Croatia at the Toronto Stadium in Toronto. AFP
    A Portugal fan cheers ahead of the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between Portugal and Croatia at the Toronto Stadium in Toronto. AFP
  • England players and fans celebrate after their team beat the DR Congo 2-1 to qualify for the round of 16 at the World Cup. Reuters
    England players and fans celebrate after their team beat the DR Congo 2-1 to qualify for the round of 16 at the World Cup. Reuters
  • Brazil fans inside Houston Stadium before the match against Japan. Gabriel Martinelli scored a last-minute winner to send the Samba boys into the last 32. Reuters
    Brazil fans inside Houston Stadium before the match against Japan. Gabriel Martinelli scored a last-minute winner to send the Samba boys into the last 32. Reuters
  • An Iraq fan during the team's match against Senegal. AFP
    An Iraq fan during the team's match against Senegal. AFP
  • Japanese fans show their support during a 1-1 draw with Sweden, with both sides set for the last 32. Reuters
    Japanese fans show their support during a 1-1 draw with Sweden, with both sides set for the last 32. Reuters

Fifa faced criticism over a number of issues during the tournament, including debate over US visa restrictions affecting supporters and officials from several countries and concerns involving teams from conflict-hit regions.

Infantino's letter also followed scrutiny of Fifa's handling of the Folarin Balogun disciplinary case and the decision to suspend the automatic one-match ban imposed on him after his red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina following the intervention of US President Donald Trump.

Officiating decisions in Argentina's match against Egypt also generated widespread debate among fans and pundits.

Though Infantino did not refer to specific cases, he argued that many of the refereeing and disciplinary decisions criticised during the tournament were commonplace in various competitions worldwide.

“Potentially mistaken red or yellow cards or subsequent decisions ​not to ban players in certain situations are routine and widely accepted in ‌some of the biggest leagues worldwide,” he ⁠added.

“It's curious that the same countries employing these ​practices are the ones criticising.”

Infantino pointed to the participation of countries facing political ​tensions, domestic crisis ‌and domestic health challenges as evidence of football's ability to transcend divisions.

While Iran's participation came against the backdrop of ⁠conflict with the US, issues surrounding Haiti's domestic crisis and the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic ⁠Republic of Congo also drew attention to visa and travel restrictions.

Somali referee Omar Artan waves to supportive fans at the Mogadishu stadium after being refused entry to the US. Reuters
Somali referee Omar Artan waves to supportive fans at the Mogadishu stadium after being refused entry to the US. Reuters

Somali World Cup referee Omar Artan was barred from entering the US despite having a valid visa. “Iran entered the United States without incident or conflict. The Iranian team received visas to enter because football is about peace. It's not about ​politics,” he said.

“Countries facing serious health issues or other challenges were granted visas. When football brought Haiti to the world, a country that many cannot or choose not to visit, it might be time to set aside your pens and keyboards and show some respect to the teams that played.”

Updated: July 27, 2026, 9:58 AM
World Cup 2026Fifa