Barred from World Cup, Somali official Omar Artan answered with quiet dignity

“I am determined to work even harder to represent Somalia on the world’s biggest sporting stages,” said Omar Artan, a Somali named Africa’s best referee by the Confederation of African Football in 2025.

Artan was turned away at Miami International Airport and later removed from Fifa’s list of match officials. US border authorities said his removal from the country was due to “vetting concerns”.

Had it all gone well, the 34-year-old would have made history as the first Somali official at a World Cup.

But, when one door closes, another opens. Uefa has selected Artan to take charge of the Super Cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg on August 12, just days after a decision that forced him to miss the World Cup.

While many say Fifa could have foreseen the potential complications, given the Trump administration’s policies, especially towards Somali citizens, Fifa President Gianni Infantino suggested that football fans “should chill”. In his words: “Fifa cannot tell governments who to allow into their countries.”

But back in 2017, Mr Infantino said: “It’s obvious when it comes to Fifa competitions, any team, including the supporters and officials of that team, who qualify for a World Cup, need to have access to the country, otherwise there is no World Cup.”

This raises a broader question about what it means for a tournament like the World Cup to be truly global, when access to it is still shaped by borders and visas. The World Cup is meant to bring the world together and not remind us of the lines that still divide it. Football, at its heart, has always been for everyone.

What makes Artan's story compelling is not simply that another opportunity emerged. It is the way he responded when the first one brought disappointment, both to him and the Somali fans.

There was no public outburst from him and no attempt to turn personal disappointment into spectacle. Instead, Artan spoke about working harder, representing Somalia and continuing his journey. In an era when setbacks are often met with anger, his response stood out for its dignity.

That matters because football's biggest stages are not reserved solely for the most talented. They are also occupied by those who demonstrate professionalism when circumstances are beyond their control. Artan could not change a visa decision made by US authorities, but he could control how he reacted to it.

Uefa's appointment does not erase the disappointment of missing the World Cup. Nor does it answer the questions raised about whether football's governing bodies did enough to anticipate the barriers facing officials from certain countries. But it does serve as a reminder that careers are rarely defined by a single setback.

Quote Football is meant to bring the world together, not remind us of the lines that still divide it

For Somalia, Artan's rise carries additional significance. Every appointment to a major international fixture challenges assumptions about where elite football officials come from and who gets to occupy the sport's highest levels.

His presence on the Super Cup stage will be about more than one referee. It will be a moment of representation for a country that rarely receives such visibility in global football.

“I promise you that, God willing, I will be at the next World Cup to represent us all. I will work even harder to make that dream a reality. Somalia is our country,” Artan said.

“Whatever challenges it may face, we have our flag and our passport, and we must always be proud of our identity and be ready to defend it.”

For many young Somalis watching, his words land differently. They speak to ambition beyond borders and to the idea that representation is still possible, even when pathways are not straightforward.

In that sense, his story carries a simple but enduring truth – the world is big and when one door closes, another can still open.