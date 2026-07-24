World Cup 2026 final rankings: All 48 teams rated by Fifa

World governing body Fifa has announced its final rankings from this summer's World Cup.

The list gives a definite place from 1 to 48 to every team that participated in the finals in North America. Fifa used the criteria below to finalise its list:

Total number of points from matches across all stages (matches which go to a penalty shoot-out count as draws)

Goal difference from matches across all stages

Number of goals scored from matches across all stages

If two or more teams are still tied after applying the above criteria they share the same final rank

Unsurprisingly, Morocco were the highest placed among sides from the Middle East and North Africa, placed equal seventh with Switzerland on the list. Mohamed Ouahbi's team reached the last eight in style before being eliminated by France.

Next up among regional teams is Egypt. The Pharaohs were a surprise package this summer. A history-making performance saw them win a World Cup game, qualify out of the group stage and win a knockout-stage match, all for the first time.

Previous slide Next slide Spain fans cheer after their team scores the first – and winning – goal during the 2026 World Cup final against Argentina. AFP Info

A fan at the final match wears a T-shirt with imagery from a 2007 photoshoot, which shows Argentina's Lionel Messi bathing Spain's Lamine Yamal as a baby. Reuters Info

An Argentina fan during the final match at the New York New Jersey Stadium. AFP Info

England supporters ready to wig out, as they wait to see their side take on France in the third-place play-off. Reuters Info

Argentina fans before the semi-final against England in Atlanta Stadium. AFP Info

Dejected England fans after the 2-1 defeat. Reuters Info

France supporters struggle to watch as their side fall to defeat against Spain, at a viewing party in Los Angeles. EPA Info

Spain fans feel their side has one hand on the trophy after beating favourites France to reach the final. AFP Info

Argentina fans wear oversized headwear depicting Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez inside the stadium before the Switzerland match. Reuters Info

English former football player David Beckham gives a thumbs up during the 2026 World Cup football tournament quarter-final match between Norway and England at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens. AFP Info

French fans celebrate after their team's 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco at Boston Stadium in Foxborough. AFP Info

Spanish actors Javier Bardem, centre left, and Penelope Cruz, centre right, celebrate during their team's quarter-final win over Belgium. AFP Info

Egypt supporters watch their team take on defending champions Argentina in Atlanta. EPA Info

Argentina fans roar their side on to victory in Atlanta. EPA Info

Morocco's fans celebrate their team's last-16 victory over co-hosts Canada in Houston. AFP Info

A Brazil fan watches his team take on Norway in New Jersey. AFP Info

Norway supporters perform their famous Viking row celebration in New Jersey. AFP Info

Egypt fans watch their national team triumph over Australia in the last 32. Reuters Info

An Algeria supporter in Vancouver to watch his team take on Switzerland. AFP Info

Swiss fans show their support during the match with Algeria. EPA Info

A Portugal fan cheers ahead of the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between Portugal and Croatia at the Toronto Stadium in Toronto. AFP Info

England players and fans celebrate after their team beat the DR Congo 2-1 to qualify for the round of 16 at the World Cup. Reuters Info

Brazil fans inside Houston Stadium before the match against Japan. Gabriel Martinelli scored a last-minute winner to send the Samba boys into the last 32. Reuters Info

An Iraq fan during the team's match against Senegal. AFP Info

Japanese fans show their support during a 1-1 draw with Sweden, with both sides set for the last 32. Reuters Info

















































At the other end of the scale, the list does not make pretty reading for Iraq, who came 48th out of 48. Graham Arnold's side were handed a tough draw alongside France, Norway and Senegal.

Tunisia, who sacked coach Sabri Lamouchi after their opening game, came in 47th.

Debutants Jordan placed 44th, Qatar 41st and Saudi Arabia 38th. Algeria, the only other Arab nation to reach the knockouts, came in 30th.

Fifa's 2026 World Cup final rankings:

1. Spain

2. Argentina

3. England

4. France

5. Norway

6. Belgium

=7. Morocco

=7. Switzerland

9. Mexico

10. Colombia

11. Brazil

12. USA

13. Portugal

14. Canada

15. Egypt

16. Paraguay

17. Netherlands

18. Germany

19. Ivory Coast

20. Croatia

21. Japan

22. Australia

23. DR Congo

24. Ghana

=25. Ecuador

=25. South Africa

27. Sweden

28. Austria

29. Bosnia and Herzegovina

30. Algeria

31. Senegal

32. Cape Verde

33. Iran

34. South Korea

35. Turkey

36. Scotland

37. Uruguay

38. Saudi Arabia

39. Czech Republic

40. New Zealand

41. Qatar

42. Curacao

43. Panama

44. Jordan

45. Haiti

46. Uzbekistan

47. Tunisia

48. Iraq