World Cup 2026 final rankings: All 48 teams rated by Fifa

World governing body Fifa has announced its final rankings from this summer's World Cup.
The list gives a definite place from 1 to 48 to every team that participated in the finals in North America. Fifa used the criteria below to finalise its list:
- Total number of points from matches across all stages (matches which go to a penalty shoot-out count as draws)
- Goal difference from matches across all stages
- Number of goals scored from matches across all stages
- If two or more teams are still tied after applying the above criteria they share the same final rank
Unsurprisingly, Morocco were the highest placed among sides from the Middle East and North Africa, placed equal seventh with Switzerland on the list. Mohamed Ouahbi's team reached the last eight in style before being eliminated by France.
Next up among regional teams is Egypt. The Pharaohs were a surprise package this summer. A history-making performance saw them win a World Cup game, qualify out of the group stage and win a knockout-stage match, all for the first time.
At the other end of the scale, the list does not make pretty reading for Iraq, who came 48th out of 48. Graham Arnold's side were handed a tough draw alongside France, Norway and Senegal.
Tunisia, who sacked coach Sabri Lamouchi after their opening game, came in 47th.
Debutants Jordan placed 44th, Qatar 41st and Saudi Arabia 38th. Algeria, the only other Arab nation to reach the knockouts, came in 30th.
Fifa's 2026 World Cup final rankings:
1. Spain
2. Argentina
3. England
4. France
5. Norway
6. Belgium
=7. Morocco
=7. Switzerland
9. Mexico
10. Colombia
11. Brazil
12. USA
13. Portugal
14. Canada
15. Egypt
16. Paraguay
17. Netherlands
18. Germany
19. Ivory Coast
20. Croatia
21. Japan
22. Australia
23. DR Congo
24. Ghana
=25. Ecuador
=25. South Africa
27. Sweden
28. Austria
29. Bosnia and Herzegovina
30. Algeria
31. Senegal
32. Cape Verde
33. Iran
34. South Korea
35. Turkey
36. Scotland
37. Uruguay
38. Saudi Arabia
39. Czech Republic
40. New Zealand
41. Qatar
42. Curacao
43. Panama
44. Jordan
45. Haiti
46. Uzbekistan
47. Tunisia
48. Iraq