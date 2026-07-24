World Cup 2026 final rankings: All 48 teams rated by Fifa

World Cup 2026

  • US President Donald Trump and Fifa president Gianni Infantino alongside the 2026 World Cup champions: Spain. Reuters
    US President Donald Trump and Fifa president Gianni Infantino alongside the 2026 World Cup champions: Spain. Reuters
  • Ferran Torres scores Spain's first goal past Argentina's Emiliano Martinez in the 106th minute of extra time at the World Cup final. Reuters
    Ferran Torres scores Spain's first goal past Argentina's Emiliano Martinez in the 106th minute of extra time at the World Cup final. Reuters
  • Argentina's Lionel Messi after losing out to Spain in the final. Reuters
    Argentina's Lionel Messi after losing out to Spain in the final. Reuters
  • England's players with their medals, after winning the third-place play-off against France in Miami. AFP
    England's players with their medals, after winning the third-place play-off against France in Miami. AFP
  • French striker Kylian Mbappe challenges English defender Ezri Konsa at the Miami Stadium. AFP
    French striker Kylian Mbappe challenges English defender Ezri Konsa at the Miami Stadium. AFP
  • England forward Bukayo Saka, centre, celebrates after scoring his team's fifth goal. AFP
    England forward Bukayo Saka, centre, celebrates after scoring his team's fifth goal. AFP
  • Enzo Fernandez of Argentina celebrates scoring the equaliser against England at Atlanta Stadium. AFP
    Enzo Fernandez of Argentina celebrates scoring the equaliser against England at Atlanta Stadium. AFP
  • Anthony Gordon scores the opening goal for England against Argentina. EPA
    Anthony Gordon scores the opening goal for England against Argentina. EPA
  • Spain's players celebrate after beating France to reach the World Cup final. Reuters
    Spain's players celebrate after beating France to reach the World Cup final. Reuters
  • Spanish forward Lamine Yamal, left, is challenged by French defender Theo Hernandez in Arlington. AFP
    Spanish forward Lamine Yamal, left, is challenged by French defender Theo Hernandez in Arlington. AFP
  • France forward Kylian Mbappe shows his disappointment during the semi-final defeat to Spain. AFP
    France forward Kylian Mbappe shows his disappointment during the semi-final defeat to Spain. AFP
  • Mikel Merino celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Belgium in Inglewood. AFP
    Mikel Merino celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Belgium in Inglewood. AFP
  • Messi controls the ball against Switzerland's Granit Xhaka during the quarter-final match between Argentina and Switzerland in Kansas City. AFP
    Messi controls the ball against Switzerland's Granit Xhaka during the quarter-final match between Argentina and Switzerland in Kansas City. AFP
  • Jude Bellingham celebrates after winning the quarter-final match between Norway and England in Miami. AFP
    Jude Bellingham celebrates after winning the quarter-final match between Norway and England in Miami. AFP
  • France talisman Kylian Mbappe was on target in his team's 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco. EPA
    France talisman Kylian Mbappe was on target in his team's 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco. EPA
  • Gessime Yassine looks dejected after the match as Morocco's World Cup comes to an end. Reuters
    Gessime Yassine looks dejected after the match as Morocco's World Cup comes to an end. Reuters
  • Fans in Buenos Aires celebrate Argentina's victory against Egypt. Getty Images
    Fans in Buenos Aires celebrate Argentina's victory against Egypt. Getty Images
  • Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Egypt in Atlanta. AFP
    Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Egypt in Atlanta. AFP
  • Gregor Kobel of Switzerland saves Cucho Hernandez's penalty for Colombia in the shoot-out in Vancouver. AFP
    Gregor Kobel of Switzerland saves Cucho Hernandez's penalty for Colombia in the shoot-out in Vancouver. AFP
  • Portugal's Bernardo Silva is left in disbelief after a missed chance against Spain, in Arlington. Reuters
    Portugal's Bernardo Silva is left in disbelief after a missed chance against Spain, in Arlington. Reuters
  • Cristiano Ronaldo is dejected after the match against Spain, as his Portugal team are eliminated from the World Cup. Reuters
    Cristiano Ronaldo is dejected after the match against Spain, as his Portugal team are eliminated from the World Cup. Reuters
  • Belgium's Hans Vanaken scores their third goal past Matt Freese of the US, in Seattle. Reuters
    Belgium's Hans Vanaken scores their third goal past Matt Freese of the US, in Seattle. Reuters
  • Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere scores their first goal against the US. Reuters
    Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere scores their first goal against the US. Reuters
  • Australian referee Alireza Faghani shows a red card to England defender Jarell Quansah against Mexico. AFP
    Australian referee Alireza Faghani shows a red card to England defender Jarell Quansah against Mexico. AFP
  • Erling Haaland scores his and Norway's second goal against Brazil. AFP
    Erling Haaland scores his and Norway's second goal against Brazil. AFP

World Cup 2026 final rankings: All 48 teams rated by Fifa

The world governing body has announced a list giving its verdict on every participating team

Andy Lewis

July 24, 2026

World governing body Fifa has announced its final rankings from this summer's World Cup.

The list gives a definite place from 1 to 48 to every team that participated in the finals in North America. Fifa used the criteria below to finalise its list:

  • Total number of points from matches across all stages (matches which go to a penalty shoot-out count as draws)
  • Goal difference from matches across all stages
  • Number of goals scored from matches across all stages
  • If two or more teams are still tied after applying the above criteria they share the same final rank

Unsurprisingly, Morocco were the highest placed among sides from the Middle East and North Africa, placed equal seventh with Switzerland on the list. Mohamed Ouahbi's team reached the last eight in style before being eliminated by France.

Next up among regional teams is Egypt. The Pharaohs were a surprise package this summer. A history-making performance saw them win a World Cup game, qualify out of the group stage and win a knockout-stage match, all for the first time.

  • Spain fans cheer after their team scores the first – and winning – goal during the 2026 World Cup final against Argentina. AFP
    Spain fans cheer after their team scores the first – and winning – goal during the 2026 World Cup final against Argentina. AFP
  • A fan at the final match wears a T-shirt with imagery from a 2007 photoshoot, which shows Argentina's Lionel Messi bathing Spain's Lamine Yamal as a baby. Reuters
    A fan at the final match wears a T-shirt with imagery from a 2007 photoshoot, which shows Argentina's Lionel Messi bathing Spain's Lamine Yamal as a baby. Reuters
  • An Argentina fan during the final match at the New York New Jersey Stadium. AFP
    An Argentina fan during the final match at the New York New Jersey Stadium. AFP
  • England supporters ready to wig out, as they wait to see their side take on France in the third-place play-off. Reuters
    England supporters ready to wig out, as they wait to see their side take on France in the third-place play-off. Reuters
  • Argentina fans before the semi-final against England in Atlanta Stadium. AFP
    Argentina fans before the semi-final against England in Atlanta Stadium. AFP
  • Dejected England fans after the 2-1 defeat. Reuters
    Dejected England fans after the 2-1 defeat. Reuters
  • France supporters struggle to watch as their side fall to defeat against Spain, at a viewing party in Los Angeles. EPA
    France supporters struggle to watch as their side fall to defeat against Spain, at a viewing party in Los Angeles. EPA
  • Spain fans feel their side has one hand on the trophy after beating favourites France to reach the final. AFP
    Spain fans feel their side has one hand on the trophy after beating favourites France to reach the final. AFP
  • Argentina fans wear oversized headwear depicting Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez inside the stadium before the Switzerland match. Reuters
    Argentina fans wear oversized headwear depicting Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez inside the stadium before the Switzerland match. Reuters
  • English former football player David Beckham gives a thumbs up during the 2026 World Cup football tournament quarter-final match between Norway and England at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens. AFP
    English former football player David Beckham gives a thumbs up during the 2026 World Cup football tournament quarter-final match between Norway and England at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens. AFP
  • French fans celebrate after their team's 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco at Boston Stadium in Foxborough. AFP
    French fans celebrate after their team's 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco at Boston Stadium in Foxborough. AFP
  • Spanish actors Javier Bardem, centre left, and Penelope Cruz, centre right, celebrate during their team's quarter-final win over Belgium. AFP
    Spanish actors Javier Bardem, centre left, and Penelope Cruz, centre right, celebrate during their team's quarter-final win over Belgium. AFP
  • Egypt supporters watch their team take on defending champions Argentina in Atlanta. EPA
    Egypt supporters watch their team take on defending champions Argentina in Atlanta. EPA
  • Argentina fans roar their side on to victory in Atlanta. EPA
    Argentina fans roar their side on to victory in Atlanta. EPA
  • Morocco's fans celebrate their team's last-16 victory over co-hosts Canada in Houston. AFP
    Morocco's fans celebrate their team's last-16 victory over co-hosts Canada in Houston. AFP
  • A Brazil fan watches his team take on Norway in New Jersey. AFP
    A Brazil fan watches his team take on Norway in New Jersey. AFP
  • Norway supporters perform their famous Viking row celebration in New Jersey. AFP
    Norway supporters perform their famous Viking row celebration in New Jersey. AFP
  • Egypt fans watch their national team triumph over Australia in the last 32. Reuters
    Egypt fans watch their national team triumph over Australia in the last 32. Reuters
  • An Algeria supporter in Vancouver to watch his team take on Switzerland. AFP
    An Algeria supporter in Vancouver to watch his team take on Switzerland. AFP
  • Swiss fans show their support during the match with Algeria. EPA
    Swiss fans show their support during the match with Algeria. EPA
  • A Portugal fan cheers ahead of the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between Portugal and Croatia at the Toronto Stadium in Toronto. AFP
    A Portugal fan cheers ahead of the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between Portugal and Croatia at the Toronto Stadium in Toronto. AFP
  • England players and fans celebrate after their team beat the DR Congo 2-1 to qualify for the round of 16 at the World Cup. Reuters
    England players and fans celebrate after their team beat the DR Congo 2-1 to qualify for the round of 16 at the World Cup. Reuters
  • Brazil fans inside Houston Stadium before the match against Japan. Gabriel Martinelli scored a last-minute winner to send the Samba boys into the last 32. Reuters
    Brazil fans inside Houston Stadium before the match against Japan. Gabriel Martinelli scored a last-minute winner to send the Samba boys into the last 32. Reuters
  • An Iraq fan during the team's match against Senegal. AFP
    An Iraq fan during the team's match against Senegal. AFP
  • Japanese fans show their support during a 1-1 draw with Sweden, with both sides set for the last 32. Reuters
    Japanese fans show their support during a 1-1 draw with Sweden, with both sides set for the last 32. Reuters

At the other end of the scale, the list does not make pretty reading for Iraq, who came 48th out of 48. Graham Arnold's side were handed a tough draw alongside France, Norway and Senegal.

Tunisia, who sacked coach Sabri Lamouchi after their opening game, came in 47th.

Debutants Jordan placed 44th, Qatar 41st and Saudi Arabia 38th. Algeria, the only other Arab nation to reach the knockouts, came in 30th.

Fifa's 2026 World Cup final rankings:

1. Spain

2. Argentina

3. England

4. France

5. Norway

6. Belgium

=7. Morocco

=7. Switzerland

9. Mexico

10. Colombia

11. Brazil

12. USA

13. Portugal

14. Canada

15. Egypt

16. Paraguay

17. Netherlands

18. Germany

19. Ivory Coast

20. Croatia

21. Japan

22. Australia

23. DR Congo

24. Ghana

=25. Ecuador

=25. South Africa

27. Sweden

28. Austria

29. Bosnia and Herzegovina

30. Algeria

31. Senegal

32. Cape Verde

33. Iran

34. South Korea

35. Turkey

36. Scotland

37. Uruguay

38. Saudi Arabia

39. Czech Republic

40. New Zealand

41. Qatar

42. Curacao

43. Panama

44. Jordan

45. Haiti

46. Uzbekistan

47. Tunisia

48. Iraq

Updated: July 24, 2026, 4:30 AM
World Cup 2026