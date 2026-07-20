World Cup 2026 best and worst: Lionel Messi and Cape Verde shine, Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo flop

The 2026 Fifa World Cup is at an end after 104 matches spread across the past five weeks. The collective brilliance of Spain meant they were more than deserved winners of the first-ever 48-team tournament.
La Roja beat their highest-ranked rivals, France and Argentina, in the semi-final and final to leave little doubt as to who are the best side in world football.
But, who else made their mark on the tournament? See below for our awards.
Best player: Lionel Messi (Argentina)
Despite being 39, this was so much more than a swansong for Messi, who came close to dragging his side over the line once again. The defending champions were in trouble in almost every round of the knockout stages and looked to their talisman for inspiration.
Time and again he delivered, especially in the dramatic last-16 win over Egypt and the semi-final against England, when he assisted two late goals. If this was the end for Messi at World Cups, then he went out in style.
Best young player: Pau Cubarsi (Spain)
Lamine Yamal tends to hog the headlines with Barcelona and Spain, but Cubarsi, 19, is another immensely talented youngster to have come through the La Masia academy. Arguably, it is a much tougher ask to emerge as an elite centre-back at such a young age. He formed a strong bond with Aymeric Laporte at the back as La Roja conceded just one goal in eight matches.
Best goal: Sidny Cabral (Cape Verde)
A moment that will go down in World Cup history as Cape Verde gave Argentina all they could handle. When the holders went 2-1 up in extra time, it looked as though they had finally seen off the brave challenge of the African side. Cabral had other ideas, though, as he scored a long-range screamer from an improbable angle.
Best save: Orjan Nyland (Norway)
Nyland saved a penalty from Bruno Guimaraes in this game and it might not even make his top three best saves. He produced another incredible stop to deny Guimaraes from close range, then topped it with further remarkable save from his own defender, Kristoffer Ajer, who inadvertently directed the ball goalwards. Nyland scrambled back and somehow turned the ball against the post.
Best game: Mexico 2 England 3
In a crowded field, this one stands out. The historic backdrop of the Azteca Stadium, the passion of the Mexican fans, and the constant swings in momentum meant it was a game that had absolutely everything. England fans will talk about their victory for years.
Biggest disappointment: Portugal
Make that Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal. They arrived as one of the pre-tournament favourites but flopped and endured a 1-0 last-16 defeat by Spain. Ronaldo scored three times, a penalty against Croatia and two against minnows Uzbekistan, but once again seemed to hinder his side against the better opposition. At 41, his mobility has diminished greatly, even if the quality of his finishing has not.