World Cup 2026 best and worst: Lionel Messi and Cape Verde shine, Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo flop

The 2026 Fifa World Cup is at an end after 104 matches spread across the past five weeks. The collective brilliance of Spain meant they were more than deserved winners of the first-ever 48-team tournament.

La Roja beat their highest-ranked rivals, France and Argentina, in the semi-final and final to leave little doubt as to who are the best side in world football.

But, who else made their mark on the tournament? See below for our awards.

Best player: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Despite being 39, this was so much more than a swansong for Messi, who came close to dragging his side over the line once again. The defending champions were in trouble in almost every round of the knockout stages and looked to their talisman for inspiration.

Time and again he delivered, especially in the dramatic last-16 win over Egypt and the semi-final against England, when he assisted two late goals. If this was the end for Messi at World Cups, then he went out in style.

Best young player: Pau Cubarsi (Spain)

Lamine Yamal tends to hog the headlines with Barcelona and Spain, but Cubarsi, 19, is another immensely talented youngster to have come through the La Masia academy. Arguably, it is a much tougher ask to emerge as an elite centre-back at such a young age. He formed a strong bond with Aymeric Laporte at the back as La Roja conceded just one goal in eight matches.

Previous slide Next slide Spain's Rodri lifts the Fifa World Cup trophy after victory over Argentina in the final at the New York-New Jersey Stadium. AFP Info

Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Argentina in the World Cup final. Reuters Info

Ferran Torres scores for Spain. Reuters Info

Spain's Mikel Merino after missing a chance to score. Reuters Info

Argentina's Emiliano Martinez saves a shot from Spain substitute Nico Williams. Reuters Info

Argentina's Enzo Fernandez is shown a red card by referee Slavko Vincic. Reuters Info

Argentina's Enzo Fernandez fouls Pau Cubarsi of Spain resulting in the midfielder's sending off. Reuters Info

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saves a free-kick from Spain attacker Lamine Yamal. Reuters Info

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez makes a save. Reuters Info

Argentina's Lisandro Martinez sits down on the ground before limping off injured in the first-half. AFP Info

Argentina's Lisandro Martinez is shown a yellow card by referee Slavko Vincic. Reuters Info

Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister was lucky not to be booked for this challenge on Dani Olmo of Spain. AFP Info

Spain winger Lamine Yamal missed the game's first big chance. Reuters Info

Spain's Lamine Yamal sees his defelcted shot saved by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Reuters Info

Argentina's Gonzalo Montiel complains after being penalised for fouling Alex Baena of Spain. EPA Info

Spain's Lamine Yamal after missing an early chance. Reuters Info

Teams enter the pitch for the national anthems ahead of the final. EPA Info

































Best goal: Sidny Cabral (Cape Verde)

A moment that will go down in World Cup history as Cape Verde gave Argentina all they could handle. When the holders went 2-1 up in extra time, it looked as though they had finally seen off the brave challenge of the African side. Cabral had other ideas, though, as he scored a long-range screamer from an improbable angle.

Best save: Orjan Nyland (Norway)

Nyland saved a penalty from Bruno Guimaraes in this game and it might not even make his top three best saves. He produced another incredible stop to deny Guimaraes from close range, then topped it with further remarkable save from his own defender, Kristoffer Ajer, who inadvertently directed the ball goalwards. Nyland scrambled back and somehow turned the ball against the post.

Best game: Mexico 2 England 3

In a crowded field, this one stands out. The historic backdrop of the Azteca Stadium, the passion of the Mexican fans, and the constant swings in momentum meant it was a game that had absolutely everything. England fans will talk about their victory for years.

Previous slide Next slide England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his team's third goal with Jude Bellingham during the World Cup Round of 16 match with Mexico at the Mexico City Stadium. AFP Info

England's Jude Bellingham scores his team's first goal. AFP Info

Jude Bellingham scored twice for England in the Round of 16 match against Mexico. AFP Info

Harry Kane celebrates Jude Bellingham's second goal with teammates. Reuters Info

Jude Bellingham scores the opener. Reuters Info

England's Harry Kane scores from the penalty spot. Reuters Info

Mexico's Raul Jimenez and Julian Quinones both scored against England. Reuters Info

England's Jarell Quansah after being sent off by referee Alireza Faghani. Reuters Info















Biggest disappointment: Portugal

Make that Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal. They arrived as one of the pre-tournament favourites but flopped and endured a 1-0 last-16 defeat by Spain. Ronaldo scored three times, a penalty against Croatia and two against minnows Uzbekistan, but once again seemed to hinder his side against the better opposition. At 41, his mobility has diminished greatly, even if the quality of his finishing has not.