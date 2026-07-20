World Cup 2026 best and worst: Lionel Messi and Cape Verde shine, Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo flop

Sport

World Cup 2026

  • US President Donald Trump and Fifa president Gianni Infantino alongside the 2026 World Cup champions: Spain. Reuters
    US President Donald Trump and Fifa president Gianni Infantino alongside the 2026 World Cup champions: Spain. Reuters
  • Ferran Torres scores Spain's first goal past Argentina's Emiliano Martinez in the 106th minute of extra time at the World Cup final. Reuters
    Ferran Torres scores Spain's first goal past Argentina's Emiliano Martinez in the 106th minute of extra time at the World Cup final. Reuters
  • Argentina's Lionel Messi after losing out to Spain in the final. Reuters
    Argentina's Lionel Messi after losing out to Spain in the final. Reuters
  • England's players with their medals, after winning the third-place play-off against France in Miami. AFP
    England's players with their medals, after winning the third-place play-off against France in Miami. AFP
  • French striker Kylian Mbappe challenges English defender Ezri Konsa at the Miami Stadium. AFP
    French striker Kylian Mbappe challenges English defender Ezri Konsa at the Miami Stadium. AFP
  • England forward Bukayo Saka, centre, celebrates after scoring his team's fifth goal. AFP
    England forward Bukayo Saka, centre, celebrates after scoring his team's fifth goal. AFP
  • Enzo Fernandez of Argentina celebrates scoring the equaliser against England at Atlanta Stadium. AFP
    Enzo Fernandez of Argentina celebrates scoring the equaliser against England at Atlanta Stadium. AFP
  • Anthony Gordon scores the opening goal for England against Argentina. EPA
    Anthony Gordon scores the opening goal for England against Argentina. EPA
  • Spain's players celebrate after beating France to reach the World Cup final. Reuters
    Spain's players celebrate after beating France to reach the World Cup final. Reuters
  • Spanish forward Lamine Yamal, left, is challenged by French defender Theo Hernandez in Arlington. AFP
    Spanish forward Lamine Yamal, left, is challenged by French defender Theo Hernandez in Arlington. AFP
  • France forward Kylian Mbappe shows his disappointment during the semi-final defeat to Spain. AFP
    France forward Kylian Mbappe shows his disappointment during the semi-final defeat to Spain. AFP
  • Mikel Merino celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Belgium in Inglewood. AFP
    Mikel Merino celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Belgium in Inglewood. AFP
  • Messi controls the ball against Switzerland's Granit Xhaka during the quarter-final match between Argentina and Switzerland in Kansas City. AFP
    Messi controls the ball against Switzerland's Granit Xhaka during the quarter-final match between Argentina and Switzerland in Kansas City. AFP
  • Jude Bellingham celebrates after winning the quarter-final match between Norway and England in Miami. AFP
    Jude Bellingham celebrates after winning the quarter-final match between Norway and England in Miami. AFP
  • France talisman Kylian Mbappe was on target in his team's 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco. EPA
    France talisman Kylian Mbappe was on target in his team's 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco. EPA
  • Gessime Yassine looks dejected after the match as Morocco's World Cup comes to an end. Reuters
    Gessime Yassine looks dejected after the match as Morocco's World Cup comes to an end. Reuters
  • Fans in Buenos Aires celebrate Argentina's victory against Egypt. Getty Images
    Fans in Buenos Aires celebrate Argentina's victory against Egypt. Getty Images
  • Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Egypt in Atlanta. AFP
    Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Egypt in Atlanta. AFP
  • Gregor Kobel of Switzerland saves Cucho Hernandez's penalty for Colombia in the shoot-out in Vancouver. AFP
    Gregor Kobel of Switzerland saves Cucho Hernandez's penalty for Colombia in the shoot-out in Vancouver. AFP
  • Portugal's Bernardo Silva is left in disbelief after a missed chance against Spain, in Arlington. Reuters
    Portugal's Bernardo Silva is left in disbelief after a missed chance against Spain, in Arlington. Reuters
  • Cristiano Ronaldo is dejected after the match against Spain, as his Portugal team are eliminated from the World Cup. Reuters
    Cristiano Ronaldo is dejected after the match against Spain, as his Portugal team are eliminated from the World Cup. Reuters
  • Belgium's Hans Vanaken scores their third goal past Matt Freese of the US, in Seattle. Reuters
    Belgium's Hans Vanaken scores their third goal past Matt Freese of the US, in Seattle. Reuters
  • Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere scores their first goal against the US. Reuters
    Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere scores their first goal against the US. Reuters
  • Australian referee Alireza Faghani shows a red card to England defender Jarell Quansah against Mexico. AFP
    Australian referee Alireza Faghani shows a red card to England defender Jarell Quansah against Mexico. AFP
  • Erling Haaland scores his and Norway's second goal against Brazil. AFP
    Erling Haaland scores his and Norway's second goal against Brazil. AFP

World Cup 2026 best and worst: Lionel Messi and Cape Verde shine, Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo flop

Best player, best goal and best save all picked as we reflect on the first ever 48-team global finals

Andy Lewis

July 20, 2026

The 2026 Fifa World Cup is at an end after 104 matches spread across the past five weeks. The collective brilliance of Spain meant they were more than deserved winners of the first-ever 48-team tournament.

La Roja beat their highest-ranked rivals, France and Argentina, in the semi-final and final to leave little doubt as to who are the best side in world football.

But, who else made their mark on the tournament? See below for our awards.

Best player: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Despite being 39, this was so much more than a swansong for Messi, who came close to dragging his side over the line once again. The defending champions were in trouble in almost every round of the knockout stages and looked to their talisman for inspiration.

Time and again he delivered, especially in the dramatic last-16 win over Egypt and the semi-final against England, when he assisted two late goals. If this was the end for Messi at World Cups, then he went out in style.

Best young player: Pau Cubarsi (Spain)

Lamine Yamal tends to hog the headlines with Barcelona and Spain, but Cubarsi, 19, is another immensely talented youngster to have come through the La Masia academy. Arguably, it is a much tougher ask to emerge as an elite centre-back at such a young age. He formed a strong bond with Aymeric Laporte at the back as La Roja conceded just one goal in eight matches.

  • Spain's Rodri lifts the Fifa World Cup trophy after victory over Argentina in the final at the New York-New Jersey Stadium. AFP
    Spain's Rodri lifts the Fifa World Cup trophy after victory over Argentina in the final at the New York-New Jersey Stadium. AFP
  • Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Argentina in the World Cup final. Reuters
    Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Argentina in the World Cup final. Reuters
  • Ferran Torres scores for Spain. Reuters
    Ferran Torres scores for Spain. Reuters
  • Spain's Mikel Merino after missing a chance to score. Reuters
    Spain's Mikel Merino after missing a chance to score. Reuters
  • Argentina's Emiliano Martinez saves a shot from Spain substitute Nico Williams. Reuters
    Argentina's Emiliano Martinez saves a shot from Spain substitute Nico Williams. Reuters
  • Argentina's Enzo Fernandez is shown a red card by referee Slavko Vincic. Reuters
    Argentina's Enzo Fernandez is shown a red card by referee Slavko Vincic. Reuters
  • Argentina's Enzo Fernandez fouls Pau Cubarsi of Spain resulting in the midfielder's sending off. Reuters
    Argentina's Enzo Fernandez fouls Pau Cubarsi of Spain resulting in the midfielder's sending off. Reuters
  • Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saves a free-kick from Spain attacker Lamine Yamal. Reuters
    Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saves a free-kick from Spain attacker Lamine Yamal. Reuters
  • Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez makes a save. Reuters
    Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez makes a save. Reuters
  • Argentina's Lisandro Martinez sits down on the ground before limping off injured in the first-half. AFP
    Argentina's Lisandro Martinez sits down on the ground before limping off injured in the first-half. AFP
  • Argentina's Lisandro Martinez is shown a yellow card by referee Slavko Vincic. Reuters
    Argentina's Lisandro Martinez is shown a yellow card by referee Slavko Vincic. Reuters
  • Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister was lucky not to be booked for this challenge on Dani Olmo of Spain. AFP
    Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister was lucky not to be booked for this challenge on Dani Olmo of Spain. AFP
  • Spain winger Lamine Yamal missed the game's first big chance. Reuters
    Spain winger Lamine Yamal missed the game's first big chance. Reuters
  • Spain's Lamine Yamal sees his defelcted shot saved by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Reuters
    Spain's Lamine Yamal sees his defelcted shot saved by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Reuters
  • Argentina's Gonzalo Montiel complains after being penalised for fouling Alex Baena of Spain. EPA
    Argentina's Gonzalo Montiel complains after being penalised for fouling Alex Baena of Spain. EPA
  • Spain's Lamine Yamal after missing an early chance. Reuters
    Spain's Lamine Yamal after missing an early chance. Reuters
  • Teams enter the pitch for the national anthems ahead of the final. EPA
    Teams enter the pitch for the national anthems ahead of the final. EPA

Best goal: Sidny Cabral (Cape Verde)

A moment that will go down in World Cup history as Cape Verde gave Argentina all they could handle. When the holders went 2-1 up in extra time, it looked as though they had finally seen off the brave challenge of the African side. Cabral had other ideas, though, as he scored a long-range screamer from an improbable angle.

Best save: Orjan Nyland (Norway)

Nyland saved a penalty from Bruno Guimaraes in this game and it might not even make his top three best saves. He produced another incredible stop to deny Guimaraes from close range, then topped it with further remarkable save from his own defender, Kristoffer Ajer, who inadvertently directed the ball goalwards. Nyland scrambled back and somehow turned the ball against the post.

Best game: Mexico 2 England 3

In a crowded field, this one stands out. The historic backdrop of the Azteca Stadium, the passion of the Mexican fans, and the constant swings in momentum meant it was a game that had absolutely everything. England fans will talk about their victory for years.

  • England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his team's third goal with Jude Bellingham during the World Cup Round of 16 match with Mexico at the Mexico City Stadium. AFP
    England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his team's third goal with Jude Bellingham during the World Cup Round of 16 match with Mexico at the Mexico City Stadium. AFP
  • England's Jude Bellingham scores his team's first goal. AFP
    England's Jude Bellingham scores his team's first goal. AFP
  • Jude Bellingham scored twice for England in the Round of 16 match against Mexico. AFP
    Jude Bellingham scored twice for England in the Round of 16 match against Mexico. AFP
  • Harry Kane celebrates Jude Bellingham's second goal with teammates. Reuters
    Harry Kane celebrates Jude Bellingham's second goal with teammates. Reuters
  • Jude Bellingham scores the opener. Reuters
    Jude Bellingham scores the opener. Reuters
  • England's Harry Kane scores from the penalty spot. Reuters
    England's Harry Kane scores from the penalty spot. Reuters
  • Mexico's Raul Jimenez and Julian Quinones both scored against England. Reuters
    Mexico's Raul Jimenez and Julian Quinones both scored against England. Reuters
  • England's Jarell Quansah after being sent off by referee Alireza Faghani. Reuters
    England's Jarell Quansah after being sent off by referee Alireza Faghani. Reuters

Biggest disappointment: Portugal

Make that Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal. They arrived as one of the pre-tournament favourites but flopped and endured a 1-0 last-16 defeat by Spain. Ronaldo scored three times, a penalty against Croatia and two against minnows Uzbekistan, but once again seemed to hinder his side against the better opposition. At 41, his mobility has diminished greatly, even if the quality of his finishing has not.

Updated: July 20, 2026, 1:11 PM
Lionel MessiCristiano RonaldoWorld Cup 2026