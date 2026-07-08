The best feel-good moments at the 2026 World Cup

The Fifa World Cup is one of the most-watched sporting events. It is often remembered for goals, upsets and moments of heartbreak, but some of the most memorable stories happen away from the pitch.

From emotional celebrations and historic firsts to acts of kindness in the stands, this year's tournament has delivered plenty of moments that have brought fans together and highlighted football's ability to unite people across borders.

Here are some of the best.

Gaza honours Egypt coach with banner on war ruins

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan made clear his support for Palestine throughout the tournament, even dedicating his team’s historic World Cup knockout win against Australia to the Palestinian people and waving their flag after the match.

Speaking at a press conference before Egypt’s round-of-16 match against Argentina, Hassan shifted away from football to deliver an emotional four-minute statement about the plight of Palestinians, saying: “If there is anyone in the world who does not feel for the Palestinian people, then they are not human.”

Although Egypt were eventually knocked out by Argentina in one of the tournament's most dramatic and controversial matches, their campaign had become a symbol of solidarity for many Palestinians. After the defeat, a giant banner of Hassan with both the Egyptian and Palestinian flags was raised in Gaza in tribute.

Solidarity with Palestine

The Palestinian flag was spotted at the Austria-Jordan match in California. Reuters Info

Displays of solidarity with Palestine have continued throughout the tournament, with fans waving flags, wearing symbols of support and sharing messages of unity in stadiums and fan zones.

Sidny Lopes Cabral's celebration that stole hearts

Cape Verde pushed defending champions Argentina to extra time in another one of the tournament's most exciting games. Although the underdogs ultimately fell 3-2, Sidney Lopes Cabral ensured they would not be forgotten.

After scoring a stunning 103rd-minute equaliser, the defender leapt into the stands to celebrate with his girlfriend before racing back onto the pitch. The heartfelt moment quickly went viral, becoming one of the tournament's most enduring images despite Cape Verde's exit.

A Christmas sweater leads to a dream come true

Not every World Cup hero has stepped onto the pitch. Young Mexico supporter Santi captured hearts after arriving to support El Tri wearing a red, white and green Christmas sweater because he did not own a Mexico jersey. Photos of the boy quickly went viral, prompting a search to find him.

Days later, his story had a happy ending when Santi was presented with an official Mexico shirt, turning an improvised outfit into one of the tournament's most heartwarming moments.

Young England fan receives special souvenir

After England's match against Mexico at Aztec Stadium, a touching moment between rival supporters went viral when a Mexican fan gave a young England supporter his Merlin the Duck plush.

Merlin belongs to Karla and Cristian Gomez, who run a soft drink and water stand in Mexico City, and became an unlikely World Cup mascot after it was spotted wearing a Mexico team jersey at the start of the tournament.

The two-year-old duck dressed in Mexico's national team colours, became an internet sensation after appearing among celebrating supporters in Mexico City.

Merlin became an internet sensation after being spotted in Mexican colours. EPA Info

A familiar sight in Mexico City's historic centre, Merlin often accompanies his owner as she sells drinks from a cart on weekends. Thanks to the World Cup, however, the duck's fame has now spread far beyond the streets of the capital.

Japanese fans continue the tradition of cleaning stadiums

Japanese supporters were again praised for staying behind after matches to clean up the stands. The gesture, which has become synonymous with Japan's World Cup appearances, was widely applauded by fans as an example of respect, community spirit and sportsmanship.

However, it wasn't only the fans who left a lasting impression. The Japanese team also left the changing room “spotless” after drawing with the Netherlands.

Raul Jimenez breaks down after scoring for Mexico

Mexico's forward Raul Jimenez celebrates after scoring in the opening match against South Africa. AFP Info

Few moments were as emotional as Raul Jimenez's teary-eyed reaction after scoring for Mexico in the opening match against South Africa.

It marked Jimenez's first World Cup goal in four tournament appearances. The strike also drew Jimenez, 35, level with Jared Borgetti as Mexico's joint second-highest scorer of all time with 46 goals.

For many fans, the moment symbolised a remarkable comeback. In 2020, Jimenez suffered a life-threatening skull fracture during a Premier League match, an injury so severe that doctors said it was remarkable he survived. He returned to football wearing a protective headband, making his headed goal on the sport's biggest stage all the more poignant.

The goal also carried personal significance after the death of his father in March. As Jimenez pointed towards the sky through tears, many saw it as a tribute to one of his biggest supporters.

Vozinha gets reunited with his mother

Ana Candida Evora, mother of goalkeeper Vozinha, cheers in the stands during the match between Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia at Houston Stadium. Getty Images Info

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha's emotional post-match wish came true after US officials waived the visa fees preventing his mother, Ana Candida Evora, 59, from travelling to the World Cup. She had been unable to attend her son's historic performances because of the cost and paperwork involved, prompting the goalkeeper to break down in tears after Cape Verde's match against Spain.

Following intervention from US House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries and the State Department, Evora was cleared to travel to the US, where she was set to watch her son play on football's biggest stage for the first time.

Curacao score World Cup goal

History was made when Curacao found the net at their first World Cup. Although they ended up losing 7-1 to Germany, the landmark goal represented years of progress for the Caribbean nation and sparked celebrations among fans back home and across the diaspora.