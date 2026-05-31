World Cup 2026 Group E guide: Germany look to Wirtz and Musiala, Curacao set for debut

The 2026 World Cup is upon us so it's time to look at the 48 participants – that includes Group E, a section that features four-time champions Germany and tournament debutants Curacao.

Germany

Manager: Julian Nagelsmann. Replaced Hansi Flick in 2023 and guided Germany to the quarter-finals at Euro 2024 where they lost to eventual winners Spain. The 38-year-old then oversaw his team's first-place in their World Cup qualifying group, winning five of six games. Became manager of Hoffenheim in 2015 at the age of 28, making him the youngest coach in Bundesliga history. Was German Manager of the Year in 2016/17 while also winning the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich in 2022.

Star player: Florian Wirtz. Attacking midfielder is still finding his feet at Liverpool after moving to England last summer for a reported €117.5 million, but still contributed seven goals and 10 assists over the season. Won the double with Bayer Leverkusen's 2023/24 'Invincibles' and was German Footballer of the Year in 2025. The 23-year-old already has 10 goals and 11 assists from 39 caps and also helped Germany win the Under-21 European Championship in 2021.

One to watch: Jamal Musiala. Exciting forward is still returning to full fitness having missed more than half the season after suffering a broken leg and dislocated ankle at last summer's Fifa Club World Cup. But, despite the concerns of his club Bayern Munich, Nagelsmann was determined to take him to the World Cup. Finished the campaign with five goals and six assists, helping Bayern win the domestic double – taking his career tally to 69 and 45 in 231 games for the Bavarians. Musiala already has six Bundesliga crowns at the age of 23, as well as eight goals and eight assists from his 40 Germany caps.

Best World Cup finish: Booked in for their 19th successive finals having been four-time champions – three times as West Germany, one as unified Germany in 2014.

Fixtures:

June 14 (9pm UAE): Germany v Curacao, NRG Stadium, Houston.

June 20 (June 21, midnight UAE) Germany v Ivory Coast, BMO Field, Toronto.

June 25 (June 26, midnight UAE) Ecuador v Germany, MetLife Stadium, New Jersey.

Curacao

Manager: Dick Advocaat. Dutchman made a surprise return to the job in May after countryman Fred Rutten resigned. Advocaat had guided the Dutch Caribbean island to their first finals spot after finishing top of their Concacaf qualifying group but stepped down in February due to his daughter's health. The vastly experienced 78-year-old, who is set to become the oldest coach in World Cup history, has previously been national team manager of the Netherlands three times, the UAE for one month, South Korea, Belgium, Russia, Serbia and Iraq.

Star player: Leandro Bacuna. Veteran midfielder and captain brings a wealth of experience to the team after spending most of his career in the Dutch and English leagues with the likes Groningen, Aston Villa and Cardiff City. Spent this season playing in the Turkish second tier with Bandırmaspor and Igdir FK. The 34-year-old is Curacao's joint-most capped player with 70 appearances, and – along with his 28-year-old brother Juninho Bacuna – will be central to Advocaat's plans in North America.

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One to watch: Tahith Chong. Attacking midfielder has experience playing in the English, German and Belgian top flights for Manchester United, Werder Bremen, Club Brugge and Luton Town. The 26-year-old – who is now with English second-tier side Sheffield United – scored a double in what was his second cap for Curacao in 2025, helping them beat Bermuda 3-2 in a World Cup qualifier. Brought back into the squad by Rutten for the friendly defeats against China and Australia in March.

Best World Cup finish: The Blue Wave will be playing in their first finals this summer and will become the smallest nation to play at a World Cup.

Fixtures:

June 14 (9pm UAE): Germany v Curacao, NRG Stadium, Houston.

June 20 (June 21, 4am UAE): Ecuador v Curacao, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City.

June 25 (June 26, midnight UAE): Curacao v Ivory Coast, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

Ivory Coast

Manager: Emerse Fae. Appointed during the middle of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations following Jean-Louis Gasset's sacking after a 4-0 group-stage defeat against Equatorial Guinea. The former Ivorian international midfielder rallied the host nation to an unlikely title after beating Nigeria in the final. There was to be no fairy-tale victory at Afcon 2025, though, as the Elephants lost to Mohamed Salah's Egypt in the quarter-finals. But Fae's side would finish top of their World Cup qualifying group, ending a 12-year wait for a finals return.

Star player: Franck Kessie. An immensely experienced midfielder who has won titles with European giants AC Millan and Barcelona. Now playing for Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli Saudi where he has won successive AFC Champions League Elite crowns (2025 and 2026), the last of which saw him named player of the tournament. Powerful box-to-box midfielder, Kessie, 29, is the Ivory Coast captain with 102 caps and 15 goals, including the leveller in the 2023 Afcon final win over Nigeria.

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One to watch: Amad Diallo. Has made an impressive start to his international career with five goals and three assists in 18 caps. Scored three goals and provided one assist as the winger, 23, sparkled at Afcon 2025. Joined Manchester United from Italian side Atalanta for a reported fee of €21.3 million in 2020 but only became a first-team regular for the Red Devils in the 2024/25 season where he scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 43 games. Less impact this season but still made 33 appearances.

Best World Cup finish: Back in the finals for a fourth time having failed to make it out of the group stage in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

Fixtures:

June 14 (June 15, 3am UAE): Ivory Coast v Ecuador, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

June 20 (June 21, midnight UAE) Germany v Ivory Coast, BMO Field, Toronto.

June 25 (June 26, midnight UAE): Curacao v Ivory Coast, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

Ecuador

Manager: Sebastian Beccacece. Argentine coach took over from Felix Sanchez Bas in 2024 and led Ecuador to second place in Conmebol World Cup qualifying after conceding just one goal in their final nine games. Beccacece, 45, has spent the majority of his coaching career in Argentina – including being assistant to national team manager Jorge Sampaoli – although his last job was with Spanish side Elche.

Star player: Moises Caicedo. Powerful midfielder has established himself as one of the most consistent in England's Premier League, first with Brighton and then Chelsea, who he joined for €133 million (including add-ons) in 2023. Helped the London club win the Uefa Conference League and Fifa Club World Cup last summer. The 24-year-old already has 60 national team caps, starting all three group matches at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, scoring in the final match against Senegal.

One to watch: Willian Pacho. Reliable centre-back is enjoying an unforgettable couple of years with Paris Saint-Germain, winning the Uefa Champions League for the first time as well as two Ligue 1 titles. The 24-year-old was part of a remarkably mean Ecuador defence in World Cup qualifying that conceded just five goals in 18 matches. Has won 34 caps since making his debut in 2023.

Best World Cup finish: A fifth finals appearance for La Tri with their best tournament coming in Germany 2006 when they were beaten by England the last 16.

Fixtures: