Roberto Firmino salutes Al Ahli's mentality after AFC Champions League victory

Roberto Firmino said Al Ahli Saudi had shown a “monster mentality” in becoming champions of Asia for the first time. The Brazilian forward added another continental trophy to the one he had won in Europe when he played for Liverpool. He was named player of the match as Ahli beat Kawasaki Frontale of Japan 2-0 in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/03/afc-champions-league-final-al-ahli-outclass-kawasaki-frontale-to-seal-first-asian-crown/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/03/afc-champions-league-final-al-ahli-outclass-kawasaki-frontale-to-seal-first-asian-crown/">final of the AFC Champions League Elite</a> at their own home ground in Jeddah. In so doing they became the third Saudi club to become champions of Asia, following Al Hilal – who they beat in the semi-final on Tuesday – and their city rivals Al Ittihad. “I am very happy and proud of the team, and of course very happy to make history here at this club,” Firmino, the Ahli captain, said. “It is not easy to become champions. We fight every match, and I call it the monster mentality. When you have the monster mentality to win all the games, then you become champions.” Firmino and Riyad Mahrez became the first players to win the top prize in each of Europe and Asia. They had previously done so at Liverpool and Manchester City respectively. “This is why we play football, to play in matches like this,” Mahrez said. “It is the first time for Al Ahli Club to win the Champions League. That was the aim. When we came here we wanted to make Al Ahli top of Asia and that is what we did. “We played so good throughout the competition. We knew today would be a tricky game but we were so strong and so focused. “That is how you win trophies and we are so happy. Now we have to celebrate and enjoy with family, friends.” The title success was vindication for Mattias Jaissle, the club’s German manager. The 37-year-old coach was on the brink of the sack at the start of this year, with Massimiliano Allegri lined up as a high-profile replacement. However, the club’s fans forced the powers that be to reconsidered, and the side have thrived in the time since. “The incredible fans totally deserved this as well,” Jaissle said. “It is nice to give something back to all the supporters, especially the ones who were always there, even when there were ups and downs. “It is never easy. There is a lot of pressure in such a match, and the way the players dealt with it is not normal. They showed great personality.” Jaissle pointed out that his side were deserving champions. They went undefeated throughout the campaign, finishing second in the group phase on goal difference behind Al Hilal, who were the side they beat in the semi-final. “I’m so proud of how they played throughout the journey in this competition,” Jaissle said. “They put all their effort into that, and also the fans who always created an amazing atmosphere in support. We never took that for granted. “Together you can achieve special things, and that is what happened tonight. I am almost speechless, but also all the respect for our opponents. “Overall, to be frank, we totally deserved it.”