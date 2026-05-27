World Cup 2026 Group A guide: Mexico target deep run as South Korea bank on Son

The 2026 World Cup is upon us so it's time to look at the 48 participants – starting with Group A, a section that features one of the co-hosts.

Mexico

Manager: Javier Aguirre. Returned for his third stint as national team manager in July 2024 having also been in charge of Mexico when they reached the 2002 and 2010 World Cup finals. Became first manager in Mexico’s history to win two Concacaf Gold Cups after their 2025 triumph.

The 67-year-old's managerial career has seen him coach in Mexico, Spain and the UAE – with Abu Dhabi side Al Wahda from 2015-17 – as well as taking charge of the Japan and Egypt national teams.

Star player: Raul Jimenez. The 34-year-old striker is currently third on Mexico's all-time scoring list with 44 goals from 125 caps, including the equaliser in their 2-1 Gold Cup final win over the United States last July. Took a couple of seasons to recover from a career-threatening skull fracture while playing for English club Wolves in 2020 but is still scoring goals in the Premier League – now with Fulham – having reached double figures in his previous two campaigns across all competitions.

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One to watch: Santiago Gimenez. Argentine-born forward was a prolific scorer in the Eredivisie with Arne Slot's Feyenoord, which earned him a move to Serie A side AC Milan in February 2026. After a promising start to life in Italy, the 25-year-old suffered an ankle injury last October and has only just returned to action but could still be a key player if he can prove his fitness. Midfield mainstay and captain Edson Alvarez is also an injury concern ahead of the tournament.

Best World Cup finish: This will be the 18th time Mexico have reached the finals, with their best performances both on home soil when they reached the quarter-finals in 1970 and 1986.

Fixtures:

June 11 (11pm UAE): Mexico v South Africa, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City.

June 18 (June 19, 5am UAE): Mexico v South Korea, Estadio Akron, Zapanon, Mexico.

June 24 (June 25, 5am UAE): Czech Republic v Mexico, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City.

South Africa

Manager: Hugo Broos. Belgian manager, who turned 74 in April, has been in charge of Bafana Bafana since 2021 but has announced that he will be retiring from coaching after this summer's finals. Led his team to a third-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and now guided South Africa to their first World Cup finals since they were hosts 16 years ago, after finishing top of their qualifying group. A defender during his playing days, Broos played for Belgium 24 times and was part of the squad that finished fourth at the 1986 Mexico World Cup.

Star player: Teboho Mokoena. Hailed as “one of the best midfielders in Africa” by coach Broos, Mokoena plies his trade in his homeland with Mamelodi Sundowns where he has twice won the South African Premiership title as well as lifting the inaugural African Football League crown in 2023. The 29-year-old has scored nine goals in 50 caps for South Africa and was named in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Team of the Tournament after helping Bafana Bafana finish third, their best tournament since 2000.

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One to watch: Lyle Foster. South Africa will need the big striker to put his woes with club side Burnley – who have just been relegated from the English Premier League – behind him this summer. The 25-year-old has 10 goals in 30 caps but is a frequent target for criticism from Bafana Bafana fans. National team goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams has urged fans to get behind his teammate: “The country must support him … in good and bad moments, because he will bang goals in.”

Best World Cup finish: Group stage in 1998, 2002 and 2010 but have yet to make it to the knockout rounds.

Fixtures:

June 11 (11pm UAE): Mexico v South Africa, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City.

June 18 (8pm UAE): Czech Republic v South Africa, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, United States.

June 24 (June 25, 5am UAE): South Africa v South Korea, Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, Mexico.

South Korea

Manager: Hong Myung-bo. The 57-year-old began his second reign as coach in July 2024, guiding the team to the finals after finishing top of their group undefeated with six wins and four draws. Was a two-time manager of the year with Japanese K League 1 side Ulsan HD (2022, 2023). Won 136 caps playing as a sweeper for South Korea – the country's third highest of all time – which saw him become the first Asian player to be named one of the top three players at a World Cup (in 2002).

Star player: Son Heung-min. The greatest player in Asian football history has been named the continent's best player 10 times since the award was founded in 2013. Son is the most-capped South Korean in history (142) while his 54 goals is only four behind Cha Bum-kun's record tally. The 33-year-old is the top Asian goalscorer in Premier League (127 goals) and Uefa Champions League (19) history. The 33-year-old now plays in the MLS with Los Angeles FC, contributing 14 goals and 15 assists in 26 games.

One to watch: Lee Kang-in. Attacker was a peripheral figure in club side Paris Saint-Germain's march to the Uefa Champions League final but did make 27 appearances as they retained the Ligue 1 title. A key player for his country, scoring four times in their qualification campaign, the 25-year-old former Asian Young Player of the Year has won 46 caps for South Korea, scoring 11 and assisting 13.

Best World Cup finish: Korea have now reached 11 finals in a row with their best run coming in 2002 when they finished fourth in a tournament they co-hosted with Japan. A fairy-tale run saw them knock out Italy and then Spain before losing to Germany in the semi-finals and Turkey in the third place play-off.

Fixtures:

June 11 (June 12, 6am UAE): Czech Republic, Estadio Akron, Zapanon, Mexico.

June 18 (June 19, 5am UAE): Mexico v South Korea, Estadio Akron, Zapanon, Mexico.

June 24 (June 25, 5am UAE): South Africa v South Korea, Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, Mexico.

Czech Republic

Manager: Miroslav Koubek. The 74-year-old replaced interim coach Jaroslav Kostl in December 2025 ahead of the March play-off against the Republic of Ireland. Ivan Hasek had been sacked following a 2-1 loss to the Faroe Islands. Koubek's side knocked out the Irish and finally Denmark to secure their place in the finals, via penalty shoot-outs, after both matches ended 2-2 after extra-time.

Star player: Patrik Schick. The 30-year-old striker has been a reliable scorer with Bayer Leverkusen, netting 103 times in 210 appearances and was part of the 2023/24 double-winning squad under Xabi Alonso. Schick's national team record is also impressive with 25 goals in 52 caps, including a Euro 2020 campaign that saw him finish joint-top scorer – alongside Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo – with five goals.

One to watch: Ladislav Krejci. The Czech captain scored in both World Cup play-off matches while the big defender also played every minute at the 2024 European Championship finals held in Germany. Despite experiencing relegation this season while on loan at English top-flight side Wolves, the 27-year-old's form has attracted interest from another Premier League side in Leeds United.

Best World Cup finish: Were two-time runners-up in their former guise as Czechoslovakia (1934, 1962), but did not make it out of the group stage in their only appearance as Czech Republic in 2006.

Fixtures: