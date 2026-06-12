Mexican magic as UAE football lovers embrace late-night start for 2026 World Cup

Dedicated football fans turned out in force and in full voice across the UAE to celebrate the start of the Fifa World Cup with a Mexican wave of enthusiasm.

Supporters from all corners of the globe who call the UAE home were not put off by the 11pm kick-off – and the prospect of work the next morning – as they came together to enjoy the showpiece opening match between co-host Mexico and South Africa.

Some venues will be operating round the clock to capture every minute of the action during a tournament in which games will be broadcast live in the Emirates from early morning to late at night.

A carnival atmosphere was on display at Dubai's Bla Bla beach club, as Mexican fans mingled happily with South African followers throughout the evening.

In Abu Dhabi, there was no doubt who the crowds would be cheering for as popular Mexican restaurant Loca marked the start of the tournament in colourful style.

Mexico launched their bid for World Cup glory with an impressive 2-0 win at the historic sold-out Azteca Stadium, in a keenly fought contest in which three players were sent off.

The expanded 48-team World Cup is being held across the US, Mexico and Canada and runs until July 19.