World Cup 2026 in the UAE: Fan zones, sports bars and venues showing every match

Football fans across the UAE have no shortage of places to watch the Fifa World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19.

From purpose-built fan zones in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to beachfront bars in Ajman and sports hubs in Ras Al Khaimah, supporters will be able to view live matches throughout the tournament. Many venues have also announced food and drink offers, competitions and entertainment to offer a stadium-like atmosphere during match days.

Here are some options across the Emirates.

Dubai

Fan zone by McGettigan's at Bla Bla, JBR

Dubai's first official McGettigan's Fan Zone – and base of the official England Supporters Club in the UAE during the World Cup – will screen all 104 matches live on giant screens. Entry starts from Dh60 and is fully redeemable on food and drinks.

Topgolf Dubai, Emirates Hills 2

Select matches will be screened live at The Yard Sports Bar at Topgolf from June 11. The outdoor fan zone will feature seven giant screens, food and drinks offers, spot prizes and a lively match-day atmosphere.

Guests booking paid viewing packages will also receive a complimentary hour of Topgolf gameplay and snacks, while regular visitors can collect stamps during the tournament for a chance to win flights for two to New York.

For larger groups, private VIP suites with dedicated screenings are also available.

The Irish Village, Garhoud and Studio One Hotel

Both branches of Irish Village will screen every match of the World Cup live on big screens. Fans can take advantage of match-day promotions and the venue's lively atmosphere.

Palm Arena, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

The indoor live sports and entertainment destination on the Palm will also feature PlayStation gaming stations, darts, live DJs and free entry during the World Cup, besides live screening of matches.

The Croft, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites

The Croft is fitted with six indoor screens. Photo: The Croft Info

The British restaurant is adding a competitive twist to its World Cup screenings with a tournament-long prediction game. Guests can submit score predictions before each match, with the participant who records the most correct results winning a Dh10,000 bar tab.

Alongside the football, expect British pub favourites, six indoor screens, and food and beverage promotions throughout the World Cup.

The Garden Project, Montgomerie Golf Club

This air-conditioned fan zone in Emirates Hills will show major matches, combining football screenings with a relaxed garden atmosphere. Expect pre and post-game party quizzes, live music, music bingo, plus a chance to win a jet ski.

Abu Dhabi

Coca-Cola fan zone by McGettigan's, Reem Mall

The air-conditioned venue on Reem Island is set to be Abu Dhabi's largest dedicated World Cup fan zone. Spanning 45,000 square feet, the indoor spot in Reem Mall will show every match of the tournament. Entry starts from Dh60 and is redeemable on food and beverages.

Stars N Bars, Yas Marina

A long-time favourite among sports fans in the capital, Stars N Bars will screen matches across multiple indoor screens. Expect a lively atmosphere, marina views and special promotions throughout the tournament.

Nalu Restaurant, Hudayriyat Island

Nalu is screening matches until 3am. Photo: Nalu Info

The in-house restaurant at Surf Abu Dhabi is launching its first dedicated football screening experience, transforming Hudayriyat Island into a match-day destination.

Fans can watch games daily from noon until 3am in either the ground-floor dining area or an elevated lounge designed for a more immersive viewing experience. Alongside the live screenings, expect sharing platters, drinks packages and special promotions.

Belgian Cafe, Yas Island

The restaurant and sports bar will be operating 24 hours a day during the World Cup to accommodate fixtures across different time zones.

Located within Yas Plaza Hotels, Belgian Cafe will show matches live alongside themed food and drinks offers, including a dedicated late-night menu and breakfast service for early-morning kick-offs.

Fans wearing their team's colours or jerseys can avail themselves of special promotions, while score prediction competitions and prize giveaways will be held throughout.

Ras Al Khaimah

The Bay, Al Hamra Golf Club

The Bay offers golf and water views. Photo: The Bay Info

The waterfront spot at Al Hamra Marina will screen matches throughout the tournament. Known for its lively atmosphere, regular entertainment nights and comfort-food menu, The Bay offers indoor and outdoor seating that overlooks the golf course and Arabian Gulf.

Ajman

ZanziBar, Dusit Thani Ajman

For those looking to catch football action by the water in Ajman, ZanziBar offers a beachfront setting with uninterrupted sea views.

The venue pairs live match screenings with a menu focused on fresh seafood, including grilled lobster and calamari, alongside signature drinks and shisha. Arrive before kick-off to catch the sunset, then stay as the atmosphere shifts from laid-back beachside dining to lively match-night gathering.