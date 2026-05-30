2026 World Cup stadium guide: Estadio Azteca to stage opener with MetLife hosting final

The 2026 World Cup finals kick off on June 11, with Mexico's Estadio Azteca hosting the first match.

Mexico, who will co-host the 48-team tournament along with the US and Canada, face South Africa at the Azteca.

The famous stadium is the only venue to have hosted two World Cup finals, in 1970 and 1986.

See below for a full list of World Cup 2026 venues and scroll through the gallery above for a look at them.

Note: All fixtures listed with local dates.

USA

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Capacity: 75,000

Fixtures

June 15: Spain v Cape Verde

June 18: South Africa v Czechia

June 21: Spain v Saudi Arabia

June 24: Morocco v Haiti

June 27: Uzbekistan v DR Congo

July 1: Round of 32

July 7: Round of 16

July 15: Semi-finals

Gillette Stadium, Boston

Capacity: 65,000

Fixtures

June 13: Haiti v Scotland

June 16: Norway v Iraq

June 19: Scotland v Morocco

June 23: England v Ghana

June 26: Norway v France

June 29: Round of 32

July 9: Quarter-finals

AT&T Stadium, Dallas

Capacity: 94,000

Fixtures

June 14: Netherlands v Japan

June 17: England v Croatia

June 22: Argentina v Austria

June 25: Japan v Sweden

June 27: Jordan v Argentina

June 30: Round of 32

July 3: Round of 32

NRG Stadium, Houston

Capacity: 72,000

Fixtures

June 14: Germany v Curacao

June 17: Portugal v DR Congo

June 20: Netherlands v Sweden

June 23: Portugal v Uzbekistan

June 26: Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia

June 29: Round of 32

July 4: Round of 16

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Capacity: 73,000

Fixtures

June 16: Argentina v Algeria

June 20: Ecuador v Curacao

June 25: Tunisia v Netherlands

June 27: Algeria v Austria

July 3: Round of 32

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

Capacity: 70,000

Fixtures

June 12: USA v Paraguay

June 15: Iran v New Zealand

June 18: Switzerland v Bosnia and Herzegovina

June 21: Belgium v Iran

June 25: USA v Turkey

June 28: Round of 32

July 2: Round of 32

July 10: Quarter-finals

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Capacity: 65,000

Fixtures

June 15: Saudi Arabia v Uruguay

June 21: Uruguay v Cape Verde

June 24: Scotland v Brazil

June 27: Colombia v Portugal

July 3: Round of 32

Play 02:17 Iraq qualify for 2026 Fifa World Cup

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Capacity: 82,500

Fixtures

June 13: Brazil v Morocco

June 16: France v Senegal

June 22: Norway v Senegal

June 25: Ecuador v Germany

June 27: Panama v England

June 30: Round of 32

July 5: Round of 16

July 19: Final

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Capacity: 69,000

Fixtures

June 14: Ivory Coast v Ecuador

June 19: Brazil v Haiti

June 22: France v Iraq

June 25: Curacao v Ivory Coast

June 27: Croatia v Ghana

July 4: Round of 16

Levi's Stadium, San Francisco

Capacity: 71,000

Fixtures

June 13: Qatar v Switzerland

June 16: Austria v Jordan

June 19: Paraguay v Turkey

June 22: Jordan v Algeria

June 25: Paraguay v Australia

July 1: Round of 32

Lumen Field, Seattle

Capacity: 69,000

Fixtures

June 15: Belgium v Egypt

June 19: USA v Australia

June 24: Qatar v Bosnia and Herzegovina

June 26: Egypt v Iran

July 1: Round of 32

July 6: Round of 16

Canada

BMO Field, Toronto

Capacity: 45,000

Matches

June 12: Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina

June 17: Ghana vs. Panama

June 20: Germany v Ivory Coast

June 23: Panama v Croatia

June 26: Senegal v Iraq

July 2: Round of 32

BC Place, Vancouver

Capacity: 54,000

Matches

June 13: Australia v Turkey

June 18: Canada v Qatar

June 21: New Zealand v Egypt

June 24: Canada v Switzerland

June 26: New Zealand v Belgium

July 2: Round of 32

July 7: Round of 16

Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico. Reuters Info

Mexico

Azteca Stadium, Mexico City

Capacity: 83,000

Fixtures

June 11: Mexico v South Africa

June 17: Uzbekistan v Colombia

June 24: Mexico v Czechia

June 28: Round of 32

July 5: Round of 16

Estadio Akron, Guadalajara

Capacity: 48,000

Fixtures

June 11: South Korea v Czechia

June 18: Mexico v South Korea

June 23: Colombia v DR Congo

June 26: Uruguay v Spain

Estadio BBVA, Monterrey

Capacity: 53,500

Fixtures

June 14: Tunisia v Sweden

June 20: Tunisia v Japan

June 24: South Korea v South Africa

June 29: Round of 32