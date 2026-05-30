2026 World Cup stadium guide: Estadio Azteca to stage opener with MetLife hosting final

The 2026 World Cup finals kick off on June 11, with Mexico's Estadio Azteca hosting the first match.
Mexico, who will co-host the 48-team tournament along with the US and Canada, face South Africa at the Azteca.
The famous stadium is the only venue to have hosted two World Cup finals, in 1970 and 1986.
See below for a full list of World Cup 2026 venues and scroll through the gallery above for a look at them.
Note: All fixtures listed with local dates.
USA
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Capacity: 75,000
Fixtures
June 15: Spain v Cape Verde
June 18: South Africa v Czechia
June 21: Spain v Saudi Arabia
June 24: Morocco v Haiti
June 27: Uzbekistan v DR Congo
July 1: Round of 32
July 7: Round of 16
July 15: Semi-finals
Gillette Stadium, Boston
Capacity: 65,000
Fixtures
June 13: Haiti v Scotland
June 16: Norway v Iraq
June 19: Scotland v Morocco
June 23: England v Ghana
June 26: Norway v France
June 29: Round of 32
July 9: Quarter-finals
AT&T Stadium, Dallas
Capacity: 94,000
Fixtures
June 14: Netherlands v Japan
June 17: England v Croatia
June 22: Argentina v Austria
June 25: Japan v Sweden
June 27: Jordan v Argentina
June 30: Round of 32
July 3: Round of 32
NRG Stadium, Houston
Capacity: 72,000
Fixtures
June 14: Germany v Curacao
June 17: Portugal v DR Congo
June 20: Netherlands v Sweden
June 23: Portugal v Uzbekistan
June 26: Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia
June 29: Round of 32
July 4: Round of 16
Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
Capacity: 73,000
Fixtures
June 16: Argentina v Algeria
June 20: Ecuador v Curacao
June 25: Tunisia v Netherlands
June 27: Algeria v Austria
July 3: Round of 32
SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
Capacity: 70,000
Fixtures
June 12: USA v Paraguay
June 15: Iran v New Zealand
June 18: Switzerland v Bosnia and Herzegovina
June 21: Belgium v Iran
June 25: USA v Turkey
June 28: Round of 32
July 2: Round of 32
July 10: Quarter-finals
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
Capacity: 65,000
Fixtures
June 15: Saudi Arabia v Uruguay
June 21: Uruguay v Cape Verde
June 24: Scotland v Brazil
June 27: Colombia v Portugal
July 3: Round of 32
MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
Capacity: 82,500
Fixtures
June 13: Brazil v Morocco
June 16: France v Senegal
June 22: Norway v Senegal
June 25: Ecuador v Germany
June 27: Panama v England
June 30: Round of 32
July 5: Round of 16
July 19: Final
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Capacity: 69,000
Fixtures
June 14: Ivory Coast v Ecuador
June 19: Brazil v Haiti
June 22: France v Iraq
June 25: Curacao v Ivory Coast
June 27: Croatia v Ghana
July 4: Round of 16
Levi's Stadium, San Francisco
Capacity: 71,000
Fixtures
June 13: Qatar v Switzerland
June 16: Austria v Jordan
June 19: Paraguay v Turkey
June 22: Jordan v Algeria
June 25: Paraguay v Australia
July 1: Round of 32
Lumen Field, Seattle
Capacity: 69,000
Fixtures
June 15: Belgium v Egypt
June 19: USA v Australia
June 24: Qatar v Bosnia and Herzegovina
June 26: Egypt v Iran
July 1: Round of 32
July 6: Round of 16
Canada
BMO Field, Toronto
Capacity: 45,000
Matches
June 12: Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina
June 17: Ghana vs. Panama
June 20: Germany v Ivory Coast
June 23: Panama v Croatia
June 26: Senegal v Iraq
July 2: Round of 32
BC Place, Vancouver
Capacity: 54,000
Matches
June 13: Australia v Turkey
June 18: Canada v Qatar
June 21: New Zealand v Egypt
June 24: Canada v Switzerland
June 26: New Zealand v Belgium
July 2: Round of 32
July 7: Round of 16
Mexico
Azteca Stadium, Mexico City
Capacity: 83,000
Fixtures
June 11: Mexico v South Africa
June 17: Uzbekistan v Colombia
June 24: Mexico v Czechia
June 28: Round of 32
July 5: Round of 16
Estadio Akron, Guadalajara
Capacity: 48,000
Fixtures
June 11: South Korea v Czechia
June 18: Mexico v South Korea
June 23: Colombia v DR Congo
June 26: Uruguay v Spain
Estadio BBVA, Monterrey
Capacity: 53,500
Fixtures
June 14: Tunisia v Sweden
June 20: Tunisia v Japan
June 24: South Korea v South Africa
June 29: Round of 32