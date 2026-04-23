Abu Dhabi’s Reem Mall to get first licensed venue from company behind McGettigan’s

Abu Dhabi’s Reem Mall is set to get its first licensed venue with the opening of a multi-concept dining and entertainment destination by the company behind the Dubai-born Irish pub brand McGettigan’s.

The new space, developed by Vision Hospitality, will span more than 4,100 square metres and bring together food, live sport, entertainment and social spaces under one roof, the company said.

At the centre of the project will be a flagship branch of McGettigan’s, alongside additional concepts that are yet to be announced. The first phase of the project will include a McGettigan’s Fan Zone, bringing the brand’s live sport experience to Abu Dhabi for the first time. The concept, popular in Dubai, centres on screening major sporting events across large-format screens in an immersive setting aimed at groups and fans.

"For us, this is about delivering a complete hospitality experience in Abu Dhabi. We see strong demand for social destinations that bring together food, beverage and live entertainment under one roof," Dennis McGettigan, founder and chief executive of Vision Hospitality, told The National. "We are progressing plans in line with the relevant approvals and are confident this will become a key destination in the capital.”

Reem Mall is located on Reem Island, one of Abu Dhabi’s fastest-growing residential areas. Leslie Pableo for The National Info

Bruce von Kaufmann, chief operating officer of Reem Mall, said the partnership would add a new dimension to the destination.

“Reem Mall is a space where world-class retail meets unparalleled social experiences,” he said. “This makes it the ideal destination for a market leader like McGettigan’s, and enables us to deliver a versatile, day-to-night experience.”

Located in Reem Island, one of Abu Dhabi’s fastest-growing residential areas, the mall has been steadily expanding its offering since opening, adding new attractions and concepts aimed at both residents and visitors.

The addition of a licensed venue reflects wider shifts in the capital’s hospitality landscape, where malls are increasingly incorporating social and entertainment-led concepts alongside traditional retail.

Vision Hospitality, which operates a number of venues across the UAE, including McGettigan’s and Bla Bla, has been expanding its footprint in recent years, focusing on multi-concept destinations that combine dining with live experiences.

Further details, including opening dates and additional concepts within the Reem Mall development, are expected to be announced in the coming months.