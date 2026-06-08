Philippines earthquake kills at least 15 and triggers tsunami warning

At least 15 people have been killed and 129 injured after a magnitude 7.8-earthquake struck one of the country's southern islands, according to the Philippine Office of Civil Defence.

Twelve of the deaths were reported in Soccsksargen, a region spanning the four provinces of South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani, as well as General Santos City, said the office of civil defence director Rodrigo Sosmena.

Tsunami warnings were triggered after the earthquake struck off the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Monday morning, as schools were reopening after a long break.

Tremors were felt strongly in a dozen provinces and 420km away in the city of Manado on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.

Philippine authorities were assessing the damage, with the office of ⁠civil defence seeking to verify the number of dead and injured, mostly from falling debris.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said tsunami waves up to three metres were possible on some coasts of the Philippines. Waves of almost a metre were possible on some coasts of Indonesia and Malaysia.

Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said authorities were moving fast to coordinate disaster response. "The national government is moving and we will not leave Mindanao behind," he said.

Tsunami warnings were also issued in neighbouring Indonesia but were later removed.

A video shared by the local government in General Santos, a city of about 700,000 people, showed the collapse of a building housing a fast-food restaurant, with onlookers fleeing as a cloud of dust spread quickly through the air.

A hospital in General Santos was evacuated due to concerns about cracks on higher floors. One of the buildings at the city's Notre Dame of Dadiangas University collapsed, but no one was inside.

"I had to duck and shelter myself under the table," university president Manuel de Leon told broadcaster DZMM.

Images from authorities in Sarangani province showed damaged shop fronts with collapsed signs, smashed windows and piles of rocks from crumbled concrete.

The Philippines and Indonesia experience hundreds of earthquakes each year and sit on tectonically complex parts of the Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active belt stretching from South America to the Russian Far East.

The latest earthquake comes eight months after the Philippines suffered its deadliest tremor in 12 years, when a shallow magnitude-6.9 quake hit off the island of Cebu, killing 79 people.

Two powerful earthquakes struck Mindanao two weeks later; the strongest had an estimated magnitude of 7.4.

The Philippines and Indonesia experience hundreds of earthquakes each year and sit on tectonically complex parts of the Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active belt stretching from South America to the Russian Far East.