Earthquake in Oman's Musandum 'felt slightly' by UAE residents

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded south of the Omani exclave of Musandam in the early hours of Sunday morning and was “slightly felt” in the UAE.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the earthquake occurred at 4:44am at a depth of 5km.

The Richter scale – widely used to measure seismic activity – classifies earthquakes between 2.0 and 2.9 as minor, noting that they are slightly felt by some people but do not cause damage to buildings.

The NCM said in its initial report that the earthquake had been “felt by residents without causing any impact in the UAE”.

Earthquakes are rare in the country, but tremors related to quakes elsewhere in the region, particularly in Iran, are more common.

Musandam is famed for its pristine shorelines and clear oceans. Photo: Unsplash / Julius Yls

Musandam is a mountainous Omani governorate forming a peninsula at the Strait of Hormuz. It has been labelled the “Norway of Arabia” due to its fjord-like scenery and clear waters, where dolphins are regularly sighted.

