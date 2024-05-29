Reem Mall Abu Dhabi: Everything new and exclusive as centre fully opens to public

It partially opened last year, but on Wednesday, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, made it official. Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi's newest shopping destination, is now fully open to the public and is expected to become a busy lifestyle destination.

A handful of stores have been in operation since February 2023, and Snow Abu Dhabi was added to the attraction in May 2023. Since then, the Al Reem Island mall, which can accommodate up to 400 shops, has grown steadily, welcoming dozens of new retailers and restaurants in recent weeks ahead of the official launch.

Construction is reported to have cost $1.2 billion for a facility that covers an area of nearly 260,000 square metres and has a car park with 6,800 spaces.

Here are the retail, restaurant and entertainment highlights worth checking out.

World-first Bloomingdale's

Reem Mall is home to the world's only beauty-focused Bloomingdale's. On its shelves are cosmetic products from brands such as Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Estee Lauder and more. The arena also has a “magic mirror” where shoppers can see products on themselves without actually putting them on.

Elsewhere, new operators include fashion brands Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, as well as local perfumer Rasasi Perfumes. Earlier this year, Apparel Group opened franchises of Steve Madden, Nine West, Aldo Accessories and Skechers on a week-on-week basis.

The mall also has a bunch of multi-brand department stores including Centrepoint and the recently opened Jashanmal.

Boost juice and Eataly treats

Coinciding with the mall's official opening on Wednesday was the launch of a second branch of Australian-born Boost Juice Bar, which is bringing its healthy smoothies and multi-flavour concoctions to the capital.

Outposts of Chinese chain New Shanghai and steakhouse The Butcher Shop and Grill also opened recently, as did cafes such as Costa Coffee, Milestones and Brioche Doree.

In-the-know foodies are most excited about global Italian food market and restaurant chain Eataly's first branch in Abu Dhabi, which opened at Reem Mall last month. The venue features a full-service restaurant, a casual dining area and quick-service counters for on-the-go diners. It also has a cafe as well as Venchi gelato.

Reem Mall has Eataly's first outpost in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Eataly

Private cinema and Cube Challenges

The mall has big ambitions when it comes to entertainment. For instance, the Vox Cinemas here is one of only two in the UAE that has a private screening room with eight seats for more intimate film viewings (the other is in Kempinski Hotel in Dubai).

The sub-zero 9,732-square-metre indoor park Snow Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, is a hit with children and adults alike and has 20 rides and attractions.

Another first for the UAE is Cubes Challenges, a real-life gaming experience that has 32 rooms with tasks that span four categories, and involves the use of fitness, problem-solving and other skills. The clue is in the name, with games including Laser Maze, Bomb Squad, Crazy Circuit and Lava Land, plus a range of horror-themed experiences, including Ghost Hunters and Magic Potion.

Reem Mall is open Sunday to Thursday, 10am-10pm, and Friday and Saturday, 10am-midnight