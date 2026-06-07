Philippine Airlines joins oneworld alliance – what it means for travellers

Philippine Airlines is joining oneworld, one of the world's largest airline alliances, in a move that could bring significant benefits to millions of travellers.

The Philippine flag carrier announced at the International Air Transport Association's annual meeting in Rio de Janeiro that it will become oneworld's 16th member airline, with the integration expected to be completed next year.

For passengers, this could mean added perks to how they travel, from earning and redeeming air miles to accessing airport lounges and booking journeys involving several airlines on a single ticket.

What is oneworld?

Oneworld is one of the aviation industry's three major global alliances, alongside Star Alliance and SkyTeam.

Its members include airlines such as British Airways, American Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Japan Airlines and Qantas, serving about 1,000 destinations across more than 170 countries and territories.

In the Middle East, oneworld members include Qatar Airways, Oman Air, Royal Jordanian and Royal Air Maroc.

Why is this a big deal?

Once Philippine Airlines becomes a full member, passengers will be able to earn and redeem loyalty points across the wider alliance. AFP Info

The biggest advantage is connectivity.

Once Philippine Airlines becomes a full member, passengers will be able to earn and redeem loyalty points across the wider alliance, while eligible frequent flyers can access benefits such as airport lounges, priority check-in and priority boarding when travelling on member airlines.

The move also makes it easier to book journeys involving several airlines within the alliance, with co-ordinated schedules and smoother connections.

“This is a defining and transformative moment for Philippine Airlines,” said Lucio C Tan III, president of PAL Holdings, Inc. “Becoming a member of the oneworld Alliance and strengthening South-east Asia’s representation within the group significantly brings the Philippines and the region closer to the world like never before."

What does it mean for travellers in the Middle East?

Philippine Airlines already operates several routes to the Gulf, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah, serving large Filipino communities across the region.

Its future membership means travellers flying between the Middle East and the Philippines will gain easier access to oneworld's wider network, while customers of airlines such as Qatar Airways and Oman Air will benefit from stronger links to PAL's domestic and regional destinations.

“Philippine Airlines is a globally respected carrier with a strong commitment to innovation and customer service that aligns with oneworld’s reputation for delivering a premium experience across the travel journey,” said Ole Orver, oneworld chief executive officer. “This decision is an endorsement of oneworld, and its global customer offering. We look forward to welcoming Philippine Airlines into the alliance.”