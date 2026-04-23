Qatar Airways resumes daily flights to Dubai and Sharjah

Qatar Airways has resumed daily flights to Dubai and Sharjah, with services to Damascus set to follow from May 1.

The return of daily flights to the UAE marks a key step in restoring one of the airline’s busiest short-haul corridors, following the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority’s decision to reopen the country’s airspace to foreign airlines operating through Hamad International Airport earlier this week.

Flights across the region were suspended or rerouted after the onset of the Iran war led to airspace closures on February 28.

Qatar Airways said the reinstated services form part of a broader effort to gradually restore its global flight schedule.

Flight activity across the Gulf – one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs – is slowly resuming following weeks of disruption.

Data from Flightradar24 shows that while operations fell sharply on March 1, the day after the war began, activity has steadily rebounded since.

Emirates increased from about 24 flights at the start of March to around 389 by April 22, while Etihad Airways rose from four flights to 213 over the same period. Qatar Airways has also recovered significantly, growing from only three flights at the beginning of March to about 326.

Qatar Airways has been steadily rebuilding operations in recent weeks. The carrier plans to expand, with a broader network increase of up to 150 destinations by June 16.

Passengers are advised to check the latest flight schedules and ensure their contact details are up to date via the airline’s website or mobile app, as services continue to be adjusted in line with operational and regulatory requirements.

Earlier this month, Bahrain International Airport also began a gradual resumption of its flights following the reopening of Bahraini airspace.