Qatar resumes flights for foreign airlines after weeks of disruption

The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority has announced the gradual resumption of operations for foreign airlines through Hamad International Airport, marking the first reopening of the country’s airspace to international carriers since widespread disruptions began on February 28.

Flights across the region were suspended or rerouted after escalations during the Iran war led to airspace closures, affecting major aviation hubs and forcing several international airlines to halt services to Doha.

In a statement, the authority said the decision follows a “comprehensive assessment of the situation”, carried out in co-ordination with relevant national entities to ensure operational readiness and efficiency.

“All flights and related operations will be carried out in accordance with the highest internationally recognised safety and security standards,” the authority said. “All necessary measures and precautions are in place to safeguard passengers and aviation personnel.”

The authority added that safety and security remain its top priorities.

The reopening will be phased, with only select foreign airlines expected to resume services initially.

Passengers are advised to check directly with their airlines for the latest updates before travelling, as schedules may remain subject to change. Carriers are also expected to prioritise rebooking passengers affected by earlier cancellations, as well as managing any backlog created during the suspension period.

The move marks a step towards restoring operations in Qatar’s aviation sector, with further updates expected.

Earlier this month, Bahrain International Airport began a gradual resumption of its flights.

Bahrain Airport Company, the operator of Bahrain International Airport, confirmed the news following the reopening of Bahraini airspace.