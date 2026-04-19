UAE hotels closing this summer: Which ones are shutting and why

Summer is typically when UAE hotels carry out renovations, taking advantage of a quieter season. This year, however, more properties than usual are closing their doors – some temporarily, others for longer, and a few for good.

Here are some of the hotels closing this summer, and the reasons behind their shutdowns.

Jumeirah Burj Al Arab

Sketches of the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab restoration project by French interior architect Tristan Auer. Photo: Jumeirah Info

Status: Renovation

A Dubai landmark for more than 25 years, Jumeirah Burj Al Arab announced last week that it had temporarily closed to undergo an 18-month restoration.

The hotel, which opened on December 1, 1999, comprises 198 duplex suites and stands 321 metres high. While a reopening date has not been announced, French interior architect Tristan Auer, who is in charge of the restoration project, said the hotel "will open when it is ready".

"The intent here is to make it perfect, not to make it fast,” he told The National, adding that he will make sure "not to damage the DNA or the legacy of this building, but just to reinforce, refresh and restore it".

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort has permanently ceased operations as of April 10. Photo: Anantara Info

Status: Permanent closure

The first hotel to open on Dubai's World Islands development, Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort ceased operations as of April 10. The decision to close the luxury resort was taken "following careful consideration" with its owner Seven Tides Ltd, operator Minor Hotels said.

"The closure is the result of a combination of external factors and is not attributable to any single issue," Minor Hotels told The National.

"While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, our immediate focus is on supporting our team members through this transition."

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort opened in 2021 on the South American continent of the World Islands development.

Park Hyatt Dubai

Park Hyatt Dubai is closing for renovations from May. Photo: Park Hyatt Dubai Info

Status: Renovation

More than 20 years after its launch, Park Hyatt Dubai will close for renovation in May with a reopening planned for later in the year.

The property, which opened in 2005, is located along the banks of Dubai Creek. The temporary closure is part of a planned renovation project to “enhance the property”, Park Hyatt Dubai said.

The sprawling waterfront resort is known for its Mediterranean influences, from whitewashed buildings topped with azure domes to flowering bougainvillaea trees scattered throughout. It features 223 rooms, most offering views of the Downtown Dubai skyline and the Dubai Creek Marina.

“This next and final phase of our renovation has been carefully planned over time, allowing us to enhance and elevate the experience while staying true to what makes the property special,” said Ersev Demiroz, general manager of Park Hyatt Dubai.

Park Hyatt Dubai is next to Dubai Creek Golf Club, which will remain operational. Other facilities in the vicinity will also stay open during the hotel’s closure, including Boardwalk Restaurant, Dubai Creek Academies and Rossano Ferretti Hair Spa.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City

Radisson Blu Dubai Media City opened in 2006. Pawan Singh / The National Info

Status: Partial closure/Change of brand

First opened in 2006, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, is to close on April 30 as it undergoes renovations. Catering services will continue until the end of the year, a representative told Hotelier, and the hotel is expected to operate under a different group from 2027.

The National has reached out to the hotel for comment.

The St Regis Dubai, The Palm

The St Regis Dubai, The Palm opened in 2021. Reem Mohammed / The National Info

Status: Partial closure

The St Regis Dubai, The Palm opened in 2021 on the trunk of Palm Jumeirah and spans the first 18 levels of The Palm Tower. The five-star property confirmed on Friday that parts of the property will be closed from mid-April as it begins refurbishment work.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to delivering an exceptional luxury experience we have embarked on a refurbishment project," the hotel posted on its website. "From mid-April 2026, certain areas of the hotel will not be available to guests, however we continue to deliver a considered range of guest experiences."

Armani Hotel Dubai

Armani Hotel Dubai is spread over 39 floors of Burj Khalifa. Photo: Armani Hotel Dubai Info

Status: Renovation

The world's first Armani-branded hotel has also closed for renovation. The refurbishment will be a complete transformation of the luxury property rather than a partial upgrade, the hotel said.

Spread over 39 floors of Burj Khalifa in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Armani Hotel Dubai offers 160 rooms and suites, each of which comes with unrivalled views of the Dubai Fountain and signature Armani finesse.

While no reopening date has been announced, bookings on the hotel's website are unavailable as of April 19 through to January 3. Its dining venues, including the Michelin-starred Armani Ristorante, are also marked as "temporarily closed".