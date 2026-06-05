World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies guide: Elyanna, Tyla and other stars performing in Mexico, Canada and the US

The 2026 Fifa World Cup will kick off with a first. Rather than a single opening ceremony, football's biggest tournament will launch with three separate celebrations across its host nations of Mexico, Canada and the US.

The expanded 48-team competition starts in Mexico City on June 11, before attention shifts north to Toronto and west to Los Angeles on June 12. Each event is designed to showcase the culture and musical identity of its host nation.

Mexico: Where the tournament begins

When: June 11, 11.30am Mexico City / 9.30pm UAE

The first ceremony will take place in Mexico City on June 11 before the tournament's opening match. Fifa has assembled a line-up rooted in Latin American music and culture, led by Mana, Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda and Lila Downs.

The selection reflects the breadth of contemporary Mexican music. Mana remain one of Latin America's most successful rock bands, while Fernandez has long been associated with mariachi and ranchera traditions. Downs is known for blending indigenous Mexican influences with folk and jazz, making the ceremony as much a celebration of national identity as a sporting spectacle.

Colombian singer J Balvin will perform in Mexico's opening ceremony. EPA Info

International performers J Balvin and Tyla are also scheduled to appear. The latter arrives at the World Cup following a few years that have transformed her from a rising South African singer into one of pop music's most sought-after festival performers. Her recent appearances at Riyadh's Soundstorm and Dubai's Sole DXB highlighted both her growing popularity and the continued global rise of amapiano.

The occasion carries additional significance for Mexico, which becomes the first nation to host World Cup matches across three separate tournaments following previous editions in 1970 and 1986. With football deeply embedded in the country's cultural fabric, the opening ceremony is expected to blend musical performances with tributes to Mexico's long relationship with the sport.

Canada: Elyanna's World Cup moment

When: June 12, 1.30pm Toronto / 9.30pm UAE

Canada's ceremony at Toronto's BMO Field will take place ahead of the country's opening match on June 12.

Elyanna is among the headline acts for Canada's opening ceremony in Toronto, making her one of the most prominent Arab artists to feature in a World Cup opening celebration.

The line-up includes Canadian stars Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette and Alessia Cara, alongside Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi, William Prince, DJ Sanjoy and Vegedream.

Alanis Morissette will perform at the opening ceremony in Canada. AFP Info

For Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna, 24, the performance marks another milestone in a rapid rise that has taken her from viral Arabic-language releases to some of the world's biggest stages. She became the first artist to perform a full set in Arabic at Coachella in 2023 and has since built an international following while remaining committed to singing primarily in Arabic.

Her involvement extends beyond the ceremony itself. Elyanna is also part of the official World Cup soundtrack, placing an Arabic-language artist at the centre of the biggest World Cup in history. Illuminate is a collaboration with Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, and is produced by Canadian hitmaker Cirkut, whose credits include Katy Perry's Roar and Miley Cyrus's Wrecking Ball.

“I am deeply proud to represent my culture, my country, and the Middle East, North Africa and the Arab world on such a global stage through this song Illuminate,” Elyanna said. She described the World Cup as an event that brings people together to celebrate culture and humanity.

Michael Buble is one of the headliners for Canada's opening ceremony. Sarah Dea / The National Info

The song was written with several of Elyanna's regular collaborators, including her mother Abeer Sbiat Marjieh, brother Feras Margieh and Lebanese-Canadian artist and producer Massari. Its accompanying video features archive World Cup moments and football legends including Diego Maradona and Ronaldo, linking the tournament's history with a new generation of artists.

The US: A Hollywood-style spectacle

When: June 12, 4.30pm Los Angeles / 3.30am UAE on June 13

Katy Perry will perform at the opening ceremony in Los Angeles. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

The third ceremony at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is expected to lean heavily into the country's status as a global entertainment capital.

The line-up includes Katy Perry, Future, Lisa, Anitta and Rema, as well as Tyla, who will become one of the few performers appearing at more than one World Cup opening celebration. The roster reflects the increasingly international nature of American pop culture, bringing together artists from the US, South Korea, Brazil, Nigeria and South Africa for a ceremony that mirrors the country's multicultural identity.

Los Angeles offers a natural setting for a show built around spectacle. The city has long been associated with major live entertainment events, from the Academy Awards to the Super Bowl half-time show, and organisers are expected to draw on that experience to deliver one of the tournament's most ambitious productions.

Blackpink's Lisa will take the stage in Los Angeles. Getty Images Info

The ceremony also serves as a preview of a significant period for the city. Los Angeles is preparing to host the Olympic Games in 2028 and will be eager to use the World Cup as an opportunity to showcase its ability to stage events on a global scale. The result is likely to be a celebration that places entertainment and cultural influence at the forefront, reflecting the role the city has played in shaping modern popular culture.