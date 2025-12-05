Abu Dhabi F1 review: Elyanna returns to the UAE sounding more confident than ever

Elyanna’s return to Abu Dhabi marked the end of a year that pushed her forward. She opened 2025 supporting Coldplay at Zayed Sports Stadium, appearing across their four-concert run and joining them again for shows in India, parts of Asia and North America.

Even then, the Palestinian-Chilean singer showed promise, particularly in the Abu Dhabi dates, where she handled the scale of the night with composure.

Her performance on the second day of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after race concerts, ahead of headliner Post Malone, made that progression easy to see.

She stepped on to the Etihad Park stage with a set that moved with more assurance. Anyone who saw her supporting Coldplay in January and then attended her more expansive F1 weekend show on Thursday would have recognised the change.

The set leaned into the depth of her catalogue, moving between nineties Arabic pop, mahraganat, Levant wedding music and folk, all held together by a modern production that kept the night pushing forward.

She began with Tamally Ma’ak before moving into Sokkar. A dabke section appeared early, folded cleanly into the flow. Mamma Eh pushed the tempo upwards and showed one of her vocal patterns, where the power in the verse gives way to a more vulnerable melody. It is a shift she often reaches for, and it works for her.

Ghareeba Alay was one of the night’s clearer musical turns. The song starts as a ballad then pivots when she brings in an earthy dub rhythm.

It points to something that many of her regional peers and elders have not explored enough. She is part of a streaming generation who grew up hearing these styles next to each other, and the mix feels natural to her.

Ya Waylek showed one of the tools she leans on often, with the verse coming in cold and confident, almost cutting, before she shifts into a more vulnerable melody.

A distinct moment came with her use of Coldplay’s Pray. The track belonged to the band in January, where she appeared as a guest. At Etihad Park, she placed it within a medley alongside Ahwak and delivered her verses as if it were her own song.

She ended the set with Ghanini. The sharp choreograph and explosive visuals gave us a hint at what a solo Elyanna arena tour would look like.

In January at Zayed Sports City Stadium, she left the audience intrigued. At Etihad Park, she left to a crowd that already felt like her own – fans who want to see her next time when it is only her name on the poster.

The Abu Dhabi F1 after-race concert series continues with heavy metal behemoths Metallica on Saturday, and concludes the following night with pop star Katy Perry.

Stage 2 results 1 Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal 04:18:18 2 Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep 00:00:02 3 Arnaud Demare (FRA) Groupama-FDJ 00:00:04 4 Diego Ulissi (ITA) UAE Team Emirates 5 Rick Zabel (GER) Israel Start-Up Nation General Classification 1 Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal 07:47:19 2 Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep 00:00:12 3 Arnaud Demare (FRA) Groupama-FDJ 00:00:16 4 Nikolai Cherkasov (RUS) Gazprom-Rusvelo 00:00:17 5 Alexey Lutsensko (KAZ) Astana Pro Team 00:00:19

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

It Was Just an Accident Director: Jafar Panahi Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr Rating: 4/5

Scorebox Dubai Hurricanes 31 Dubai Sports City Eagles 22 Hurricanes Tries: Finck, Powell, Jordan, Roderick, Heathcote Cons: Tredray 2, Powell Eagles Tries: O’Driscoll 2, Ives Cons: Carey 2 Pens: Carey

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Inter Milan v Juventus

Saturday, 10.45pm (UAE)

Watch the match on BeIN Sports

'Midnights' %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EArtist%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Taylor%20Swift%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ELabel%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Republic%20Records%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Racecard 5pm: Al Maha Stables – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,600m 6pm: Emirates Fillies Classic – Prestige (PA) Dh100,000 (T) 1,600m 6.30pm: Emirates Colts Classic – Prestige (PA) Dh100,000 (T) 1,600m 7pm: The President’s Cup – Group 1 (PA) Dh2,500,000 (T) 2,200m 7.30pm: The President’s Cup – Listed (TB) Dh380,000 (T) 1,400m

Timeline 2012-2015 The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East May 2017 The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts September 2021 Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act October 2021 Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence December 2024 Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group May 2025 The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan July 2025 The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan August 2025 Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision October 2025 Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange November 2025 180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press