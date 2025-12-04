Abu Dhabi F1 concert and clubbing guide, from Katy Perry and Elyanna to Metallica and Benson Boone

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has grown into a four-day celebration of not only motorsport, but also music, with each night offering a mix of stadium headliners and late-night club shows across Yas Marina Circuit and surrounding venues on Yas Island.

From pop and heavy metal to electronic sets, the weekend delivers a broad line-up designed to appeal to a range of listeners. Here is what to expect from Thursday to Sunday.

Thursday, December 4

Benson Boone at Etihad Park

The rising American pop star will open the four-day after-race concert series at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in what will be his first UAE gig. Boone shot to fame over the past year, with hit songs Beautiful Things and In The Stars totalling more than three billion streams combined on Spotify. His backflips and Freddie Mercury-like stage presence at both the Grammys and Coachella have also garnered attention.

Access to the concert is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders; tickets available online

Central Cee at Bagatelle, W Abu Dhabi

The British rapper will round off the night with a late set at the restaurant's pop-up. A leading figure in British drill, Cee has scored hits including Doja, Sprinter and Commitment Issues. His Abu Dhabi appearance comes at the end of a year-long tour celebrating his new album Can’t Rush Greatness.

Doors open 8pm; tickets from Dh500

Friday, December 5

Post Malone and Elyanna at Etihad Park

Post Malone last performed at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Park in 2022. Ruel Pableo for The National

Rapper Post Malone and Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna will co-headline the second night of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concerts, with each performing their own set.

Malone returns to the capital with a genre-blending catalogue that includes hip-hop-infused pop hits such as Sunflower and Circles, along with tracks from his latest album F-1 Trillion, which explores a new country music direction.

Elyanna, meanwhile, takes the stage only months after supporting Coldplay during their record-breaking four-night run at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Park. She will showcase the dynamic fusion of Arabic pop, modern RnB, and contemporary flair that has made her one of the most exciting new voices in pop music.

Access to the concert is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders; tickets available online

Idris Elba at Garden on Yas

Idris Elba has been DJing for over a decade. Photo: Jeffrey E Biteng for The National

The Oscar-nominated actor is just as serious about his music career, having been DJing house and Afro-pop sets in clubs and festivals for over a decade. He returns behind the decks in Abu Dhabi on the back of his single Body Shots and the new collaboration More Mentors with British rapper Connor Price.

Elba’s set is part of an all-day package that includes food and beverage, as well as entry to Yas Marina Circuit for the day’s action; tickets from Dh1,995

Keinemusik at Yas Gateway Park

The popular Berlin DJ collective are no strangers to the region, having performed in front of Egypt’s Giza Pyramids last year. They return to the UAE with a set of deep house and sultry techno that has made them a favourite among clubbers and streamers.

Doors open 10.30pm; tickets from Dh655

Saturday, December 6

Metallica at Etihad Park

Metallica's M72 World Tour is in its third year. AFP

The American band remain one of the most successful heavy metal acts in history, having sold more than 150 million albums since their 1981 debut. Their 11th studio album, 72 Seasons, released in 2023 to critical acclaim, earned them Best Metal Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The accompanying M72 World Tour is now in its third year and continues to break attendance records across North America.

Access to the concert is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders; tickets available online

Calvin Harris at Garden on Yas

The Scottish DJ and producer returns to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for the first time since 2017. Harris, one of the world’s highest-earning DJs, is known for hits including This Is What You Came For, Summer and One Kiss, and collaborating with artists such as Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Sam Smith.

Doors open 9pm; tickets from Dh1,295

Sunday, December 7

Katy Perry at Etihad Park

Katy Perry will perform on the last day of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Photo: Redferns

The American singer's return to Abu Dhabi follows last year’s seventh studio album 143, in which she revisits her dance-pop roots and reunites with long-time collaborators Max Martin, Dr Luke and Stargate. The album has produced three singles so far, including Woman’s World and I’m His, He’s Mine. By the time she arrives in the capital, Perry and her band will be a well-oiled machine, having performed more than 80 shows on the Lifetimes Tour, which began in Mexico City on April 23 and spans the US, Europe, Australia and South America.

Access to the concert is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders; tickets available online

Carl Cox at Bagatelle, W Abu Dhabi

The veteran British DJ and producer, hailed as a trail-blazer of dance music culture, is known for his stage mastery and a rich body of work spanning four decades, taking him to the biggest festival stages and residencies in Ibiza.

Doors open 8pm; tickets from Dh500

Enoo Napa at Luna Lounge, Yas Marina Circuit

The South African spinner will headline the final night of Luna Lounge, a pop-up of Dubai restaurant Ce La Vi, with a set of deep house built around African percussion and dance-floor-ready grooves.

Doors open 8.30pm; tickets from Dh295

