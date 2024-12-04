Abu Dhabi F1: Eminem confirms Etihad Park concert will proceed days after mother's death

American rapper <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/03/abu-dhabi-f1-concert-and-clubbing-guide-from-eminem-to-maroon-5/" target="_blank">Eminem</a>'s performance in Abu Dhabi is set to proceed as scheduled on Saturday, according to the artist. The announcement comes two days after the death of his mother, Debbie Nelson, 69, reportedly due to lung cancer. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Eminem confirmed he would go ahead with the scheduled Abu Dhabi F1 Yasalam After-Race Concert performance at Etihad Park. “Well if you want Shady, this is what I'll give ya,” read the post, alongside an image of the rapper. He also confirmed his subsequent planned concerts at Bahrain's Al Dana Amphitheatre on December 10 and his headlining performance at Saudi Arabia's Soundstorm festival two days later will run as planned by stating the dates in the accompanying image. Ms Nelson had a tumultuous relationship with her son, whose real name is Marshall Mathers. Eminem documented these experiences in the 2002 single <i>Cleanin' Out My Closet</i>, while Ms Nelson sued and later settled two defamation lawsuits against the artist over statements surrounding their relationship in media interviews. In a 2008 memoir, <i>My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem</i>, she detailed her experiences raising the rapper as a single mother in Detroit. Eminem would later express some remorse for his earlier lyrics in the 2013 track <i>Headlights</i>, in which he rapped: "I'm sorry, Mama, for<i> Cleanin’ Out My Closet</i>... At the time, I was angry. Rightfully? Maybe so. Never meant to take it that far, though." Eminem went on to open the Detroit restaurant <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/12/04/eminem-moms-spaghetti-f1-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Mom's Spaghetti</a> in 2017 as a series of pop-ups before establishing a permanent brick-and-mortar location in his hometown in 2021. Named after a line from the anthem <i>Lose Yourself</i> from 2002's <i>8 Mile </i>soundtrack, it is also regarded as a tribute to his mother. Mom's Spaghetti will make its Middle East debut at the Abu Dhabi Formula One at the Yas Marina Circuit from Thursday to Sunday, offering popular dishes as well as rare and custom-designed Eminem memorabilia. Eminem joins a line-up of high-profile artists performing as part of the concert series at Etihad Park. The series begins on Thursday with separate sets by RnB singer Teddy Swims and DJ Peggy Gou, followed by Maroon 5 on Friday and British rockers Muse on Sunday. Access to all concerts is exclusive for Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix ticket holders.