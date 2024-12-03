Abu Dhabi F1 concert and clubbing guide, from Eminem to Maroon 5

Abu Dhabi is set for one of its biggest weekends as it gears up to host the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi-grand-prix/" target="_blank">Formula One</a> season-closing race. In addition to the major acts performing as part of the after-race concert series, many of the surrounding clubs will host F1-themed parties featuring international DJs. Here is what to expect over the weekend. American singer-songwriter Teddy Swims will take the stage alongside South Korean DJ and singer<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/05/05/louvre-abu-dhabi-manuel-rabate/" target="_blank"> Peggy Gou</a> to begin this year's after-race concert series at Etihad Park. Swims broke through in 2019 with a cover of Michael Jackson's <i>Rock With You</i> before <i>Lose Control </i>hit the top of the charts, while Gou experienced mainstream success last year with the song<i> (It Goes Like) Nanana</i>. <i>Access to after-race concerts is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix ticket holders</i> The American pop group will <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/06/25/maroon-5-f1-after-race-concert/" target="_blank">play second in the after-race concert</a> series at Etihad Park on Friday. Formed in 2002 from the ashes of their previous group, the Britpop-sounding Kara's Flowers (featuring four of the band's six members, including lead singer Adam Levine), Maroon 5 have been a mainstay in the charts courtesy of singles such as <i>This Love</i>, <i>Harder to Breathe</i> and <i>Moves Like Jagger</i>, showcasing a breadth of influences ranging from funk to rock. <i>Access to after-race concerts is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix ticket holders</i> Italian duo Tale of Us are bringing their immersive stage show, <i>Afterlife</i>, featuring electronic music along with innovative lighting design and visuals to the UAE capital. The show will also feature artists including Layla Benitez, Rebuke and Cassian, as well as two special performances: MRAK presents We Don't Follow<i> </i>and Anyma's Genesys. <i>Doors open at 7pm; tickets start at Dh595</i> The seasoned Italian spinner has performed at major festivals, including Glastonbury, Burning Man and Tomorrowland. He is known for his buoyant remixes, which include tracks by Diplo, Boys Noize and Loco Dice. <i>Doors open at 9pm; tickets start at Dh300</i> The hip-hop superstar is the third headline act of the four-night after-race concert series. He returns to Abu Dhabi on the back of this year's new album <i>The Death of Slim Shady</i>, which topped the charts in the US and UK. <i>Access to after-race concerts is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix ticket holders</i> The Turkish DJ and deep house producer made his name with 2015 club hit <i>Age of Emotions</i>. He carried that on with other notable anthems including his remix of Colonel Baghshot's <i>Six Day War</i>and this year's debut album <i>Pangea</i>. <i>Doors open at 9pm; tickets start at Dh395</i> The French duo DJ duo take a more expansive approach to their beats, blending world music elements with deep house and electro to create a warm and uplifting sound. <i>Doors open at 9pm; tickets start at Dh300</i> Hear the latest sounds coming from Mykonos clubs with one of the island's leading DJs Valeron. He will be joined by France's Moojo, known for high-octane remixes of Swedish House Mafia and the Weeknd. <i>Doors open at 9pm; tickets start at Dh300</i> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/04/23/muse-to-perform-at-2024-abu-dhabi-f1-grand-prix-after-race-concert/" target="_blank">Muse will perform the race-day</a> concert. It will be the second time the group have performed as part of the concert series, having made their regional debut on Yas Island in 2013. Fans can expect to hear classic hits from the group's 25 years in the business, but also some of the tracks from their latest 2022 album, <i>The Will of the People</i>. <i>Access to after-race concerts is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix ticket holders</i> One of F1’s most popular after-parties is set to return to Yas Marina Circuit. Headlined by British DJ and Dubai resident Tom Higham, Amber Lounge has earned a reputation as a favourite among celebrities and influencers. <i>Doors open at 9pm; tickets start at Dh2,754</i> The Belgian hitmaker is a seasoned party starter, with nearly a decade's worth of club favourites including <i>Are You With Me</i> and <i>Love to Go.</i> <i>Doors open at 9pm; tickets start at Dh425</i> The Miami DJ collaborated with Madonna last year in a remix of her 2005 hit <i>Sorry</i>. He is regarded for his energetic fusion of Afro and tribal house. <i>Doors open at 9pm; tickets start at Dh395</i> Turkish DJ and producer ethereal sounds are inspired by her training as a classical musician. She comes to Abu Dhabi on the back of her latest single <i>TV Disco</i>. <i>Doors open at 9pm; tickets start at Dh395</i> Clubbers can dance along to a scinitalating set of Afro-house by the Haitian DJ and producer. Mercier recently released the vibrant new singles <i>La Musa</i> and <i>Sauti</i>. <i>Doors open at 9pm; tickets start at Dh300</i> The Aussie spinner scored a global hit in 2018 with<i> Losing It.</i> With a string of acclaimed remixes this year, including Bob Marley and the Wailer's<i> Jammin'</i> and Jennifer Lopez's <i>Waiting for Tonight</i>, expect plenty of tunes to dance and sing to. <i>Doors open at 8pm, email Bagatelle for reservations</i>