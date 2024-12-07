Eminem is up to speed on third night of Abu Dhabi F1 concerts

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/05/eminem-facts-abu-dhabi-f1/" target="_blank">Eminem</a> roared into the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi-grand-prix/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix </a>in what could be his biggest concert in the city to date. Performing to a capacity crowd of more than 40,000 people at Etihad Park on Saturday, the US rapper headlined the third <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/07/maroon-5-abu-dhabi-f1/" target="_blank">after-race concert </a>of the series. In what is also a bittersweet experience for the artist, the Abu Dhabi gig comes just five days after the death of his mother, Debbie Nelson. Fears of the Abu Dhabi show being cancelled were dispelled on Wednesday when Eminem’s social media <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/04/eminem-f1-concert-mother-death/" target="_blank">confirmed </a>the show would go on. Beyond the emotions underpinning the concert, the highly anticipated show also provides a glimpse of what his upcoming 2025 world tour could look like, from the stage design to the material featured from his new album, <i>The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)</i>. The Abu Dhabi show marked Eminem’s second full-length concert of the year, following a similar performance in October at the United States Grand Prix in Texas. When it came to his introduction at Etihad Park, Eminem turned back the years even further. With a visual backdrop of dark Gotham-like city skyline, he emerged from a coffin wearing a hockey mask and wielding a chainsaw - recalling the on-stage persona from the Anger Management tour in the early 2000s. Joined by supporting vocalist Mr. Porter, Eminem began the set with <i>Lucifer</i>, a noirish, stomping track showcasing the technical rapping excellence and delightfully off-colour lyrics emblematic of his new album. Next came <i>Square Dance</i>, one of many stadium anthems he has compiled over the years, with its marching rhythm as he compels the crowd to “follow me as I put these crayons to chaos, from seance to seance.” The strident <i>Won’t Back Down</i> made full use of his live band, with its withering rock arrangement, before the group stepped up a gear with the anti-establishment anthem <i>White America</i>. This was followed by the second-ever live performance of his 2020 track <i>Godzilla</i>, featuring an absolutely blistering verse from Eminem. The upcoming tour is shaping up to offer some welcome surprises for fans old and new. The Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix after-race concert series concludes on Sunday with British rockers Muse, with access exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holder