Katy Perry is returning to the UAE to perform at the 2025 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. AFP
Katy Perry is returning to the UAE to perform at the 2025 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. AFP

Culture

Music & On-stage

Katy Perry to perform at 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race-day concert

American singer promises high-energy show at Etihad Park

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

April 08, 2025