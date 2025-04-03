Art, music and film: 10 cultural festivals in the Mena region worth travelling to

The Middle East and North Africa is not only magnet for tourists, the region also offers a wide range of vibrant and dynamic cultural events for arts enthusiasts. From large music festivals in Morocco and Lebanon, to cutting-edge art fairs in Saudi Arabia, the region's events calendar is packed with experiences to captivate and inspire. Here are 10 events worth travelling to. The region has a new arts festival. The inaugural <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/02/10/art-fairs-arab-world-2025-calendars/" target="_blank">Art Week Riyadh</a> will showcase works from more than 45 regional and international galleries, alongside a wide-ranging series of public talks. Running under the theme At the Edge, events will be held at various locations in the city. At Al Mousa Centre, 15 galleries will present solo and group exhibitions, while the Jax District will feature three exhibitions exploring Saudi Arabia’s evolving cultural identity. The Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting Art of the Kingdom, and Adaptability: Ceramics. Running for more than 30 years, the Fes Festival of World Sacred Music is one of the most distinctive music gatherings. The festival in the northern Moroccan city showcases traditional and spiritual music from around the globe, while also hosting discussions that promote cross-cultural dialogue. Past events have featured an eclectic mix of artists, including the late Lebanese singer Wadih El Safi, American punk-poet Patti Smith, soul singer Ben Harper, and Qawwali master Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. This year's line-up will be revealed soon. The festival is one of Turkey’s premier arts events. Its packed two-day programme includes art exhibitions, film screenings, concerts and philosophical discussions. While this year’s line-up is yet to be announced, past guests have included authors Orhan Pamuk and Zadie Smith, artist and activist Ai Weiwei and experimental musician Laurie Anderson. North Africa's biggest music festival returned last year after a five-year hiatus, and it normally packs a bumper line-up of regional and international stars. This year looks no different with Hollywood star and rapper Will Smith announcing he will begin his European tour in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/10/19/guide-to-rabat-morocco/" target="_blank">Rabat</a>. Held in venues across the Moroccan capital, Mawazine is a perfect opportunity to explore Rabat’s neighbourhoods. Best of all, most of the concerts are free. Expect crowds of at least 50,000 for shows on the main stages. Launched in 2020, the festival emerged from the severe disruptions of the pandemic to become one of the region’s most vibrant film gatherings. Screenings and discussions are held in venues across the Jordanian capital, ranging from open-air cinemas and cultural centres to independent theatres. While it boasts a strong international programme of feature films, documentaries and shorts, the festival is also a platform for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/07/04/amman-international-film-festival-palestine/" target="_blank">new voices from the Arab world</a>. Past festivals have welcomed acclaimed figures such as filmmaker Nadine Labaki and Palestinian actor Ali Suliman. The festival in the ancient Roman city of Jerash has hosted generations of revered singers in its historic amphitheatre, surrounded by breathtaking archaeological ruins, over almost four decades. Celebrating the Arab world’s rich musical heritage, past performers have included Lebanese star Fairouz, Iraqi singer Kadim Al Sahir and Jordan’s own Omar Al Abdallat. Come for the sounds, stay for the sights. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/lebanon/2023/07/07/the-hotel-frozen-in-time-welcomes-guests-for-the-baalbeck-international-festival/" target="_blank">The Baalbeck International Festival</a> is the crown jewel of Lebanon’s cultural calendar and a landmark event in the Arab world, having run for nearly 70 years. Its roster of past performers reads like a who’s who of music history, with Umm Kulthum, Fairouz, Miles Davis and Ella Fitzgerald gracing its stage. Audiences can expect another rich line-up spanning classical music, Arabic pop and contemporary dance. While the official programme and dates have yet to be announced, local media reports suggest the festival will begin on July 25, with events typically unfolding over two to three weeks. The El Gouna Film Festival, set against the stunning backdrop of Egypt’s Red Sea coast, has become one of the region’s most glamorous cinematic gatherings. It may not yet carry the gravitas of Morocco’s Marrakesh International Film Festival, but El Gouna more than makes up for it with its star-studded guest list, red-carpet premieres and a strong programme of Arabic cinema and international films. Past attendees include actress Hend Sabry, director Mohamed Diab, and Oscar winner Forest Whitaker. Visa For Music spotlights emerging artists from the Mena region through a dynamic programme of showcases, conferences and networking sessions. Each day features multiple performances across Rabat, covering a broad spectrum of genres from Moroccan Gnawa to the desert blues of Mali. Since its launch in 2014, the festival has helped to launch the careers of acts including the Moroccan-French fusion band Bab L’Bluz and the Sudanese group Alsarah and The Nubatones. Initially conceived as a lead-up to the mammoth Soundstorm music festival in Riyadh a week later, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/03/23/how-saudi-arabia-is-composing-a-new-future-for-its-music-industry/" target="_blank">XP Music Futures </a>has since grown into an event in its own right. Blending industry panels, masterclasses and workshops by day with high-energy concerts by night, the festival spans multiple stages and showcases the latest sounds emerging from Saudi Arabia and the wider region. It’s an exciting convergence of music, creativity and forward-thinking dialogue that’s defining the region’s sonic future.