Angelique Kidjo has performed at the Mawazine music festival in Morocco. Photo: Sife El Amine
Angelique Kidjo has performed at the Mawazine music festival in Morocco. Photo: Sife El Amine

Culture

Art, music and film: 10 cultural festivals in the Mena region worth travelling to

The region has a wide range of events for culture lovers

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

April 03, 2025