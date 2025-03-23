The Saudi National Orchestra and Choir performing in Tokyo in 2024. Photo: Saudi Music Commission
How Saudi Arabia is composing a new future for its music industry

Music Commission chief executive Paul Pacifico aims to build a 21st century platform for the kingdom to develop musically

Saeed Saeed
March 23, 2025