Art fairs in the Arab world to add to your 2025 calendar

It’s never too early to start planning out the year in accordance with shows, exhibitions and festivals. Throughout the year, there are always retrospectives, smaller solo exhibitions and group shows announced, but some of the bigger fairs and festivals showcasing the best of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/12/17/most-expensive-arab-art-auction-christies-sothebys/" target="_blank">Arab art</a> are planned in advance, making it easier to add them to your calendar. While dates for shows such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi-art/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Art</a> have yet to be announced, here are some of the important art fairs in the region that have been confirmed dates for this year. <b>January 25 to May 25 in</b> <b>Jeddah,</b> <b>Saudi Arabia</b> The second <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/11/01/islamic-arts-biennale-2025-sections/" target="_blank">Islamic Arts Biennale</a> will be held at the Western Hajj Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport. The location was chosen for its significance as a meeting point for Muslims who come every year for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hajj/" target="_blank">Hajj </a>and Umrah pilgrims. This year's theme is All That is in Between. Bringing together a mix of historical artefacts and contemporary artworks, the fair will explore the many facets of faith. Organised by the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, the event will be split into seven sections and will bring together more than 30 major international institutions from across the world. The biennale with also reveal the works of 20 artists, each specially commissioned for the event, including Saudi artist Fatma Abdulhadi, Libyan artist Nour Jaouda and Taiwanese artist Charwei Tsai. <b>January 31 to February 28 in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE</b> The 13th year of the art festival will be taking place at the Al <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/our-guide-to-the-living-ghost-town-jazirat-al-hamra-ras-al-khaimah-1.604481" target="_blank">Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village</a>, where 200 local and global artists have been invited to explore the theme of memory. Showcased works include paintings, photography, sculpture, installation and film along with a special category for student work. There will also be film screenings, performances and public talks. The festival is organised under four thematic weekends. The opening weekend from January 31 to February 2 includes tours of all the shows, the Back in Time Weekend from February 7 to 9 focuses on talks around the concept of memory and time, the Family and Pet Friendly Weekend from February 14 to 16 is geared towards topics concerning family life, and finally, the Cultural Weekend from February 21 to 23 includes a round-up of the past month's events. <b>February 8 to 11 in Cairo, Egypt</b> Previously known as the Egypt International Art Fair, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/10/08/art-cairo-2025/" target="_blank">Art Cairo 2025</a> will provide a platform for local and regional artists at the Grand Egyptian Museum. The venue is located two kilometres from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2024/12/20/mrbeast-egypt-pyramids-giza/" target="_blank">Pyramids of Giza</a> and houses the world’s largest archaeological collection. The fair will include a mix of historical, traditional and contemporary works, with more than 3,000 pieces showcased in various mediums, displays and installations. There will also be talks, workshops and tours, plus representation from Morocco, Turkey and Tunisia for the first time. <b>February to June 2025 in Sharjah, UAE</b> The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/10/02/sharjah-biennial-16/" target="_blank">Sharjah Biennial</a> will be taking place across the Emirates under the theme To Carry. The large-scale contemporary art exhibition delves into what people treasure most, how they approach new environments and what cultural traditions anchor them when adapting. “Sharjah Biennial 16 offers a space for imagining new collective futures while recognising the weight of shared histories and experiences,” Sharjah Art Foundation president <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/05/16/sheikha-hoor-al-qasimi-biennale-sydney/" target="_blank">Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi</a> explained. Audiences will have the opportunity to engage in thought-provoking dialogues, bridging local contexts with global narratives focusing on “identity, movement, change and collectivity,” Sheikha Hoor expanded. While the full programme will be released closer to the opening date, Sharjah Biennial 16 will feature works by more than 140 participants, including over 80 new commissions. These include works by Emirati multidisciplinary artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/03/04/young-generation-of-gulf-artists-present-new-arab-narratives-at-art-dubai/" target="_blank">Hashel Al Lamki</a>, renowned Lebanese filmmaker, photographer and archival artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/artist-akram-zaatari-we-live-in-a-society-of-spectacle-but-why-is-this-of-such-importance-1.843427" target="_blank">Akram Zaatari</a> and Kuwaiti visual artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/12/08/monira-al-qadiri-icd-brookfield-place/" target="_blank">Monira Al Qadiri</a>. <b>April 6 to 13 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia</b> Art Week Riyadh is a new addition to the kingdom’s cultural calendar. The event will run from April 6 to 13 and will be held under the theme, At The Edge. While programming and activities will take place across the Saudi capital, Jax District will be a central hub for Art Week Riyadh. Works by Saudi and international artists will be featured in exhibitions spearheaded by galleries and institutions from across the world. There will also be a special platform dedicated to private collections, so it is expected that rarely seen artworks will be featured at the week-long event. “Art Week Riyadh is about building a robust and inclusive framework – one that supports innovation, creativity and thought leadership, and an unwavering commitment to preserving and advancing culture,” said Dina Amin, chief executive of the Saudi Visual Arts Commission, the organising body behind Art Week Riyadh. “By bringing together diverse elements of the Saudi art sector, it aims to empower and nurture practitioners and foster a shared vision of growth, opportunity and cultural enrichment.” <b>April 18 to 20 in Dubai, UAE</b> A diverse collection of artists and galleries showcasing contemporary, modern, and digital art from across the region and the world can be expected at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/12/30/what-to-expect-art-dubai-2025/" target="_blank">Art Dubai 2025.</a> There will be more than 100 galleries from 50 countries. Of these, 20 will be exhibiting for the first time. The line-up won't only include established and emerging artists but will also represent work from the UAE, the region and beyond, emphasising the fair as a platform for discovery. There will be three sections. Bawwaba will present 10 solo exhibitions featuring artworks under the central question: how can we imagine new forms of coexistence, both among people and with our planet? Art Dubai Modern will highlight the region’s Modern masters who have been influential throughout the 20th century. Art Dubai Digital will explore the intersection of new media art and technology. There are a number of other annual events scheduled for this year but still awaiting confirmed dates. Among them is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/11/06/dubai-design-week-2024/" target="_blank">Dubai Design Week</a>, which takes place in Dubai Design District and is considered the Middle East's largest festival celebrating design from the region. Last year the festival had a new section entitled Editions, dedicated to specialised art pieces. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/11/22/abu-dhabi-art-must-see-works-2024/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Art</a> is an annual international fair that usually takes place in November. It will feature more than 100 galleries in various sections that explore different facets of contemporary art and historical art.