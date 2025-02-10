The art fairs of 2025 will showcase diverse work from across the region and beyond. Photo: Art Cairo
The art fairs of 2025 will showcase diverse work from across the region and beyond. Photo: Art Cairo

Culture

Art & Design

Art fairs in the Arab world to add to your 2025 calendar

Exhibitions will be held in Jeddah, Cairo, Sharjah and Dubai over the next 12 months

Maan Jalal
Maan Jalal

February 16, 2025