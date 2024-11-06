Iwan, which is only display at Dubai Design Week, takes cues from traditional Islamic architecture to craft a structure made from aluminum sheets. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Culture

Inside the installations at Dubai Design Week: From a drum table to pavilion made of Himalayan salts

The annual fair is returning for its 10th year at Dubai Design District

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

November 06, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      The Arts Edit