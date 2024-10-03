An Absent Mudhif draws from the architectural heritage of the Ahwaris, who inhabit the marshes in south Iraq as well as the Hawizeh marshlands along the country’s border with Iran. Photo: Dubai Design Week
An Absent Mudhif draws from the architectural heritage of the Ahwaris, who inhabit the marshes in south Iraq as well as the Hawizeh marshlands along the country's border with Iran. Photo: Dubai Design

Dubai Design Week: How coral stones, reefs and mycelium inspired the winning Abwab projects

Razmig Bedirian
October 03, 2024

