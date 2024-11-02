Where to buy posters and limited-edition prints in the UAE for every budget

It’s never a mistake to decorate a bare wall. Whether you’re a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/05/10/start-art-collection-budget-how/" target="_blank">novice or a serious collector</a>, sometimes finding the right <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/how-to-hang-the-perfect-picture-wall-tips-on-frames-layout-and-planning-1.1025478" target="_blank">wall art</a> can be a challenge. While paintings and drawings can be beautiful editions to a home or office, sometimes such mediums don’t always make practical sense for every space or budget. Posters, art prints, photography and limited-edition works also offer a diverse range of sizes and price points for collectors who want to find a way to elevate their space in a considered way. Searching is becoming increasingly easy online, yet it always makes a difference when you buy from boutiques and gift shops that have curated their pieces to reflect not only their brand ethos but also regional and local voices and tastes. Here are <i>The National’s </i>six picks for where to buy rare posters and art prints. Aside from their diverse collection of rare, first editions and unusual books to suit all interests and budgets, the bookstore in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/10/31/museum-gallery-guide-tabari-jameel-leila-heller-nika/" target="_blank">Alserkal Avenue</a> also has plenty of Middle East travel posters, local photography and classic book cover posters. Available framed or unframed, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2023/01/04/zerzura-dubais-first-store-dedicated-to-rare-and-vintage-books/" target="_blank">Zerzura</a> also has a collection of<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/08/20/egyptian-arabic-films-1980s-noor-el-sherif-ahmed-zaki/" target="_blank"> Arabic film</a> posters. While stock changes, the current collection includes the 1972 classic <i>Khali Balak Min Zouzou</i> (Take care of ZouZou) starring the famed Egyptian actress <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/06/21/soad-hosny-anniversary/" target="_blank">Soad Hosny</a>, as well as several films by Lebanese singer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/05/03/fairouz-abu-dhabi-2006/" target="_blank">Fairouz</a>. Then there's the original Egyptian poster for the 1966 <i>Batman</i> film starring Adam West as the namesake and Burt Ward as Robin, with the Arabic text translated into English. The Third Line is one of the UAE’s premier galleries whose dynamic programmes have promoted the work of both emerging voices and more established artists from the region as well as from the diaspora. Its curated in-house shop is equally diverse selling a range of items from their artists as well as pieces from local and regional makers such as exclusive limited-edition prints, artisanal crafts, artist's multiples and books. Prints include the works of self-taught Moroccan artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/05/05/anuar-khalifis-solo-exhibition-explores-dual-identities-through-figurative-work/" target="_blank">Anuar Khalifi</a>, Emirati-Lebanese artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/07/08/farah-al-qasimi-there-is-nostalgia-attached-to-a-certain-kind-of-loss/" target="_blank">Farah Al Qasimi</a> and contemporary Moroccan visual artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/02/12/hassan-hajjaj-alula-arts-festival/" target="_blank">Hassan Hajjaj</a>. The dedicated centre for photography not only hosts exhibitions and facilitates an expansive educational programme catering to both beginners and professional photographers, but also sells a range of fine art prints. This retail section of the institute is called Editions and showcases a curated selection of fine art prints made in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. Together, they offer a unique and interesting perspective from various lenses based on artists connected to the region. The works include beautiful images of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a> across neighbourhoods such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/04/05/eid-al-fitr-dubai-tailors/" target="_blank">Satwa</a> and Jumeirah as well as detailed images of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/12/14/uae-architecture-design-industry/" target="_blank">UAE’s unique architecture.</a> Sharjah’s art and cultural foundation always has a diverse range of in-depth exhibitions featuring relevant regional and international contemporary artists. Its gift shop also offers a selection of art-related publications, as well as books focused on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2024/05/19/building-sharjah-sultan-al-qassemi/" target="_blank">Sharjah’s cultural history</a> and geographic heritage. It also has a varied collection of prints and other posters related to exhibitions that are on show. There is a shop in its Al Mureijah Art Spaces location, as well as in the community hub Flying Saucer and studio space Old Al Diwan Al Amiri in Al Hamriyah. Located in Dubai’s lively Jaddaf Waterfront area, the Jameel Arts Centre is an independent institution dedicated to exhibiting contemporary art. Its shop is a curated space selling a wide range of prints, posters, limited editions and exclusive artworks that give collectors a chance to purchase one-off multiples. These are for sale alongside its showcase of unique pieces of contemporary art, design, architecture and culture, many of which are original and rare items by regional and international artists and brands, books and publications. As one of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/08/18/uae-museums-visit-louvre-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">UAE’s must-see museums</a> with an expansive permanent collection as well as temporary exhibitions showcasing masterpieces from around the world, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/louvre-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Louvre Abu Dhabi</a>’s boutique feels like a museum space itself – except one where you can take the beautiful art on show home. From posters of artworks that are part of the museum's permanent collection to photographs of Louvre Abu Dhabi’s stunning architecture and even replicas of ancient sculptures, visitors are spoilt for choice.