Make studio apartments appear bigger with lights, mirrors and rugs, say experts

For those looking for a smaller home to rent or buy, a studio apartment has long been a favoured option. Enduringly popular thanks to their affordability and often close to busy urban areas, studios remain an excellent option for first-time buyers or investors getting on the property ladder, as well as renters looking to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/20/my-dubai-rent-bargain-dh31000-studio-offers-respite-from-busy-city-life/" target="_blank">start small or downsize</a>. Designed to be compact, merging living, dining and sleeping areas in one space, studios and the small house trend have helped inspire <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/home-garden/2024/05/22/quiet-luxury-home-interior-decoration-tips/" target="_blank">innovative design concepts</a> including furniture that does double or even triple functional duty. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/home/2023/01/05/top-interior-trends-for-2023-floor-art-and-rainbow-colours/" target="_blank">When it comes to decorating</a> a studio apartment, size constraints don’t mean compromising on style or design elements, as these eight expert tips suggest. “Creativity and clever design can make a big difference,” says Mimmi Abdul Rahman, head buyer and creative director at luxury interior decor company Bloomr. “Using light colours on walls and floors, and larger furniture can visually expand the space. Avoid overwhelming patterns or dark colours that can make the room feel cramped.” Light and neutral colours for walls and furniture reflect rather than absorb light, making the room feel brighter and airy. “Whites, light greys and soft pastels work well, but you can complement with dark accents to ground and elevate,” adds Samantha Nasser, managing partner at S95 Creative Solutions. Innovations in furniture design have seen an increase in multipurpose household items. Sofas that turn into beds and bookshelves that serve as room dividers serve to maximise living space while retaining functionality. “Studio apartments are like blank canvasses where every square foot counts, so why not make it count twice?” says Nikita Chellani, lead interior designer at Roar design studio. “Multipurpose furniture is your secret weapon here. Think Murphy beds that make your living room transform faster than a magician’s trick. One moment, it's a chic lounge for hosting; the next, it exudes cosy bedroom vibes. “And let’s not forget foldable dining tables,” adds Chellani. “These little wonders can moonlight as a breakfast nook, an ironing board, a dinner spot or even a pop-up bar when the party gets going.” “Mirrors are like magic wands when it comes to opening up a space,” says Niya Nikolova, project designer at Roar design studio. “Use one or two oversized mirrors to bounce light around the room, and suddenly it feels twice as big.” When it comes to hanging art, Niklova suggests thinking of it as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/home-garden/2024/10/14/wallpaper-interior-design-van-gogh-monet/" target="_blank">a statement, not filler</a>. “A big, bold artwork creates focus without adding clutter, while smaller pieces in excess can cramp the room’s flow. Be selective, and let your art breathe in the space.” Using lamps, lighting dark corners and switching to ambient bulbs or dimmers can help create the illusion of additional space, and counter a lack of natural light. “Strategic lighting illuminates dark corners drawing the eye upwards and enhancing the perception of height,” says Nasser. “Different light sources can help delineate functional areas within a small space, such as using a pendant light over a dining table or a floor lamp in the living area.” Rahman adds: “Avoid large ceiling fixtures and opt for smaller, more targeted lighting. LED wall lamps can provide both ambience and functionality without taking up much room.” By their nature, studios are small spaces where every inch needs to be utilised carefully and considerately to avoid looking or feeling cluttered, so “keep the layout open to maximise flow”, says Nasser. “Use furniture to define areas without blocking sight lines, such as opting for low-profile furniture such as a low sofa or bench to create separation without obstructing views.” Alternatively, freeing up space beneath furniture can give the same effect. “Go for leggy pieces,” says Chellani. “Raised furniture creates an airy feel, giving the illusion of more space while still being stylish.” The type, style and size of rug can add visual square footage to a space. Lighter-coloured rugs create the illusion of a bigger space, while stripes should lay perpendicular to the long walls of a room to make it appear wider. <b>“</b>Consider a larger rug size rather than a smaller one to unify the space and make it feel cohesive and expansive rather than fragmented,” says Yogesh Chaudhary, director of Jaipur Rugs. “Ensuring that all the main furniture sits on the rug enables the space to be defined. Geometric patterns form a symmetry offering the illusion of continuity, thus making it ideal for a small space. Meanwhile, soft textures and patterns easily match all furniture, adding a dimension without cluttering the room.” Clearly defining the areas in a studio can help with focus, comfort and sleep by delineating between workspace and personal space. “Bookshelves can serve as versatile dividers while also providing storage for books and decorative items,” says Rahman. “Adding in curtains is also a nice, easy and simple way to divide space.” Chellani adds: “If you're looking for something more flexible, acoustic dividers are a genius solution. They're mobile, soundproof, and can totally transform the space.” Rugs are another easy way to create defined zones. “Choosing different shapes or styles of rugs can help delineate spaces without the use of any bulky furniture or dividers,” says Chadhary. “By using different rugs, you can visually separate each area while maintaining a cohesive and stylish look.” Books, knick-knacks and mementos will help to personalise a studio to create a more inviting ambience. Too many, however, can make it look cluttered. “In a small space, your knick-knacks should shine, not overwhelm,” says Niklova. “The trick is to curate what you show off by picking a few standout personal items that tell a story and give them the spotlight. A floating shelf or a narrow, wall-mounted bookcase can work wonders, giving you space to display without eating into the room’s footprint.”