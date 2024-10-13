Children often form a strong bond and connection while sharing a room, though prioritise privacy as they grow older, say experts. Getty Images
Should children share a bedroom? Benefits, drawbacks and tips

Firm boundaries, personal space and a sense of agency are all important, say UAE parents and experts

Gemma White

October 13, 2024