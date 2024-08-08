Adopting a minimalistic style and bringing nature into interiors are ways to help increase well-being, say experts. Photo: Pallavi Dean / Roar
Adopting a minimalistic style and bringing nature into interiors are ways to help increase well-being, say experts. Photo: Pallavi Dean / Roar

Lifestyle

Wellbeing

How to make interior design work for mental well-being at home or the office

Air quality, temperature and textures are all elements that can help boost mood, say the award-winning creatives of Roar Design Studio

Katy Gillett

10 August, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender