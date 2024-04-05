Photo essay: How Satwa's tailors keep a stitch ahead during the Eid Al Fitr rush

As millions of Muslims around the world prepare for Eid Al Fitr, the festival to mark the end of Ramadan, it's crunch time for tailors in Dubai's bustling Satwa neighbourhood.

One of the most popular traditions associated with the festival is wearing and giving new clothes on the first day. This tradition is rooted in the idea of renewing oneself and starting afresh after a month of spiritual discipline and self-control.

For many Muslims, the act of giving new clothes is also a way to express gratitude and appreciation for their blessings. It is a reminder to be thankful for the provisions and blessings provided by God and to share those blessings with others. Gift-giving is a significant part of the celebration, and new clothes are just one example of the many presents exchanged.

At tailor shops such as Ghazal Al Madeena Men Tailoring and Muqbool Ahmed Tailoring, staff are working overtime to finish orders in time for the start of the Eid holidays, which begin next week.

In addition to new clothes, many families also prepare special meals and desserts to share with their loved ones and neighbours. Mosques and community centres often organise communal feasts and celebrations, where people come together to share food, prayers and laughter.