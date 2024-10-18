Kameh is presenting limited-edition chairs at Editions, which blend artisanal wood-burning techniques with a vision of what a forest may look like in the desert. Photo: Editions
Kameh is presenting limited-edition chairs at Editions, which blend artisanal wood-burning techniques with a vision of what a forest may look like in the desert. Photo: Editions

Culture

A sneak peek into Editions, Dubai Design Week's new fair for limited-edition artworks

The fair will run alongside Downtown Design at d3 from November 6 to 9

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

October 18, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      The Arts Edit