Foo Fighters rock the 2023 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

It may have been a long time coming and a road etched with tragedy, but the Foo Fighters finally made it to Etihad Park on Sunday to close the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix after-race concert series.

The US rockers were initially due to headline the 2021 race day show before being forced to cancel due to the ill health of former member Taylor Hawkins, who died the following year.

After a break to take emotional stock, the band returned this year with the cathartic album But Here we are and world tour taking in stadiums and festivals across the US and Europe.

Abu Dhabi fans benefitted from those efforts because the rejuvenated sextet, led by the irrepressibly front-man Dave Grohl, were in scorching form.

All my Life is the ideal opener as it’s an anthem about resilience and defiant cry against stagnation.

Those emotions swell as the track moves from brooding verse before exploding in a wailing trio of guitars and Grohl’s guttural roar.

Then Learn to Fly arrives and the crowd were up for the moment as the voices of more than 20,000 people bellowed across Etihad Park.

No Son of Mine, one of the better tracks from 2021’s lukewarm album Medicine at Midnight, has the band locking into a muscular '70s-rock groove before transitioning into a righteous snippets of Metallica‘s Enter Sandman of Black Sabbath’s Paranoid.

The Pretender maintains the energy with its propulsive chorus before segueing into the triumphant Walk.

”Do you love rock’n’roll?” Grohl screamed over the roar of the crowd. “Because that’s what I am here for.”

The Foo Fighters rounded off a strong and eclectic lineup of after race concerts, beginning with Dutch DJ Tiesto and US pop-singer Ava Max on Thursday.

They were followed by RnB star Chris Brown on Friday and Canadian country pop-star Shania Twain in a timeless set at Abu Dhabi F1 concert's nostalgic set on Saturday.

