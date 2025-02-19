Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale

Formula One has started preparations for the new season, which marks the series' 75th anniversary, and fans have an opportunity to book their seats for the finish line with Ethara, the organisers of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2023/11/24/yas-marina-circuit-outlines-plans-for-venue-and-abu-dhabi-gp-to-be-net-zero-carbon-by-2040/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2023/11/24/yas-marina-circuit-outlines-plans-for-venue-and-abu-dhabi-gp-to-be-net-zero-carbon-by-2040/">Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix</a>, launching ticket sales for the 2025 race. Following a spectacular 10-team season launch in front of 15,000 fans in London on Tuesday, teams will now turn their attention to pre-season testing in Bahrain next week. The first race of the season is in Australia on March 16. Fans can now grab their tickets for what should be another exciting finish at the Yas Marina Circuit from December 5-7. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has hosted many high-stakes title-deciding races and this year could bring in more thrills and surprises. Following McLaren’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/08/abu-dhabi-f1-lando-norris-wins-final-race-of-season-to-clinch-constructors-title-for-mclaren/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/08/abu-dhabi-f1-lando-norris-wins-final-race-of-season-to-clinch-constructors-title-for-mclaren/">historic 2024 constructors’ title </a>victory at Yas Marina Circuit in December, anticipation is building for what could be another decisive showdown in 2025. The season finale of the historic 75th anniversary of F1 will take place as part of the 17th edition of the Abu Dhabi GP weekend. Fans can now secure their tickets to the region’s biggest event weekend, with organisers confirming a variety of highly sought-after experiences are now available for purchase. Weekend ticket holders can enjoy exclusive access to top attractions across Yas Island and Abu Dhabi including Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World, SeaWorld Yas Island, and cultural landmarks such as Qasr Al Watan and Louvre Abu Dhabi. Access will be included for weekend ticket holders as part of the event offering fans the opportunity to explore landmarks across the emirate. Fans can also choose from an expanded selection of ticket options, including general admission, grandstands, and luxury hospitality experiences. Popular fan zones such as Abu Dhabi Hill, and the North and West Straight Grandstands return, offering panoramic views of Yas Marina Circuit’s impressive 5.281km track. The 17th edition of the Abu Dhabi GP also welcomes back an array of luxury experiences, with globally renowned restaurant brands and exclusive trackside views. Building on the incredible 2024 lineup featuring superstar musicians Eminem and Maroon 5 and following record-breaking attendance of 110,000 at Etihad Park across the race weekend, organisers said this year promises even more fun and entertainment. The action on the track should be equally exciting, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton getting ready for a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/08/lewis-hamilton-thankful-for-greatest-honour-of-my-life-as-journey-with-mercedes-ends-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/08/lewis-hamilton-thankful-for-greatest-honour-of-my-life-as-journey-with-mercedes-ends-in-abu-dhabi/">new chapter with Ferrari</a>. Hamilton, who won six of his seven drivers' championships during a 12-year run with Mercedes, changed teams in the biggest move of the F1 offseason. Red Bull's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/max-verstappen/" target="_blank">Max Verstappen</a> will once again be the main man after he clinched the F1 world championship for the fourth time, and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/11/24/las-vegas-gp-max-verstappen-wins-fourth-f1-world-title-as-george-russell-takes-chequered-flag/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/11/24/las-vegas-gp-max-verstappen-wins-fourth-f1-world-title-as-george-russell-takes-chequered-flag/">fourth year in a row </a>in the previous season. The Dutchman became just the fifth driver in Formula One history to achieve that feat. If he holds on to his crown in 2025, Verstappen will join an even more exclusive club by drawing level with Michael Schumacher's record of five championships in a row. But while Verstappen eventually won the 2024 title by 63 points from Lando Norris, it was Norris' McLaren team who deprived Red Bull of a hat-trick of constructors' championships. For more information and a chance to book tickets for the Abu Dhabi GP weekend, visit <a href="https://www.abudhabigp.com/en/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.abudhabigp.com/en/">www.abudhabigp.com </a>