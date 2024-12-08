Abu Dhabi F1: Lando Norris wins final race of season to clinch constructors' title for McLaren

Live updates: Follow the latest on the 2024 Abu Dhabi F1
Lando Norris secured victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, garnering the constructors' title for his team McLaren and the runner-up spot in the drivers' championship in the process.
The British driver led from the start, avoiding the collisions and barging among some of the other drivers when the lights went green, which caused chaos right from the off.
The pressure was all on Norris as his teammate Oscar Piastri was sent spinning to the back of the grid following one of those early nudges with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
Second-placed Carlos Sainz chased the lead car doggedly in a bid to give his Ferrari team a fighting chance in the constructors' championship, but Norris looked safe through much of the race. Sainz's teammate Charles Leclerc took third.
Verstappen already had the drivers' title in the bag, but never looked likely to trouble the podium, particularly after the early knock with Piastri that saw the Red Bull driver given a 10-second penalty.
Lewis Hamilton weaved his way through the field to climb from 16th to take fourth in his final drive with Mercedes ahead of his switch to Ferrari.
More to follow…