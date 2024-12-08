Lewis Hamilton thankful for 'greatest honour of my life' as journey with Mercedes ends in Abu Dhabi

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/06/abu-dhabi-f1-live-grand-prix/" target="_blank"><b>2024 Abu Dhabi F1</b></a> “It’s been really, really hard to let go,” confessed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/07/lewis-hamilton-hit-by-bollard-and-bad-luck-in-abu-dhabi-f1-qualifying/" target="_blank">Lewis Hamilton</a> after stepping out of a Mercedes car for the last time on Sunday in Abu Dhabi. The seven-time world champion ended a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/05/lewis-hamilton-admits-to-emotional-year-before-final-mercedes-drive-at-abu-dhabi-f1/" target="_blank">history-making 12 years</a> with the Silver Arrows doing what he does best – battling from a starting position of P16 all the way to a P4 finish, overtaking his teammate George Russell <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/08/abu-dhabi-f1-lando-norris-wins-final-race-of-season-to-clinch-constructors-title-for-mclaren/" target="_blank">in the final lap</a>. After the race was over, Hamilton, who is making the move to Ferrari, knelt next to his Mercedes and had a moment to himself, acknowledging it was truly the end of an era. “I think just those moments, every moment I’ve got in the car this week I’ve known that it’s one of the last and it’s been really, really hard to let go,” the British driver told reporters at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/06/final-touches-being-applied-at-yas-marina-circuit-ahead-of-f1-season-finale-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Yas Marina Circuit</a>. “So when I stopped the car, I wanted to embrace the moment for the last time I would step into Mercedes and represent them. It’s been the greatest honour of my life. “They’ve powered every race and pole position, every win we’ve had together, every championship. I think when I knelt next to it, I was just giving thanks to, firstly thanking my own spirit for continuing to push, thanking everyone that powered and built that car. I’m proud of everyone.” Hamilton said “it took perfection” for him to close the 14-second gap Russell had on him, and he was happy to have finished his Mercedes career with a mistake-free battle of a drive. “It’s been a really, really turbulent year,” said Hamilton, who concluded 2024 seventh in the drivers’ championship. “Probably the longest year of my life I would say, because we’ve known it from the beginning that we’re leaving (to Ferrari). “It’s like a relationship, when you’ve told whoever the counterpart is that you’re leaving, but you’re living together for a whole year. Lots of ups and downs emotionally but we finished off I think on a high today.” Hamilton acknowledged ahead of the weekend that he mishandled the emotions that came with his decision to leave the team and he admits its been a year of ups and downs with Mercedes. But the 39-year-old was heartened by the warm farewell the team threw for him, and the messages he received from everyone involved. “There’s been certain feelings because I’ve chosen to go my separate way and it’s not been easy for people to accept or get over. But then bit by bit through the year what’s come through is that there’s real love at the end of the day,” said Hamilton. “I’ve got board members from Mercedes who have stood by and supported me all these years, who were upset at the beginning. But then today, they were like, ‘You will always be a part of the family’. So it just shows that love conquers all and I think there is a lot of love between us. “This weekend, on Thursday, the team surprised me upstairs and that was super emotional. I ain’t got no more tears really, everything came out.” Russell felt that losing to Hamilton by one second in his final race with the team was a fitting send-off for his compatriot. The 26-year-old, who will be paired with Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes next season, says he learnt a lot from Hamilton over the past three years, not just as a driver, but as a person as well. “I’m proud to have had these three years,” said Russell. “Actually seeing firsthand what a role model he is. I think I recognised from Lewis that we’ve all got this platform and we have to use it correctly. “And that’s become more apparent to me when my young niece and nephews watching TikTok and YouTube and Netflix. I spend a bit of time with Toto’s (Wolff’s) son, who also he and his friends see Netflix and all of this stuff. “And how you deal with the victories, how you deal with the losses, you inspire the young kids. “I look back to that photo I had of Lewis and I, when I was a kid; I looked up to him the same way all those kids look up to us. “So I think that’s been probably the biggest life lesson that I’ve learned from him is that sometimes, even if you want to really express something, there are hundreds of millions of people watching and the way you do it is super critical.” Russell added that getting to celebrate Hamilton’s Mercedes career and reflecting on all their best moments has reignited a fire within the team. “As painful as these three years have been, I think seeing all these memories as well, reminds the team that we can do it,” explained Russell. “We have the same team as during Lewis’ glory years. Lewis even said after the debrief yesterday, everyone had their head in their hands after what happened in qualifying but he said, let’s stand tall and let’s not forget all those pole positions and wins we’ve had together. “I think it’s been a very nice way to finish the season. It has been a tough three years, and I think this change for everyone is really going to spark a lot of motivation for everyone. And I think sometimes change is really much-needed.”