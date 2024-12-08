Lewis Hamilton during the drivers' parade ahead of the Abu Dhabi GP at the Yas Marina Circuit. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Lewis Hamilton thankful for 'greatest honour of my life' as journey with Mercedes ends in Abu Dhabi

Seven-time champion signs off with commendable fourth-place finish in season finale

Reem Abulleil
December 08, 2024