Dr Ian Roberts next to the Aston Martin DBX medical car. LAT Images
Dr Ian Roberts next to the Aston Martin DBX medical car. LAT Images

Sport

F1

Abu Dhabi F1: Keeping a track of health and safety of drivers

Dr Ian Roberts overseeing medical systems at Yas Marina Circuit this weekend

Simon Wilgress-Pipe
Simon Wilgress-Pipe

December 07, 2024