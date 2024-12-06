Final touches being applied at Yas Marina Circuit ahead of F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi

Preparing a world-class venue like the Yas Marina Circuit for the concluding race in the F1 season is no small task, particularly with record numbers of spectators expected for the 2024 finale at the Etihad Airways <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/05/2024-abu-dhabi-f1-full-schedule-for-race-weekend-and-concerts/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Grand Prix</a>. As the first crowds start to pile in to sample the early atmosphere – around 170,000 are expected <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/11/22/abu-dhabi-grand-prix-ready-for-another-record-breaking-finale-of-f1-season/" target="_blank">over the whole weekend </a>– site workers have been fully engaged in getting both track and spectator areas as pristine as possible before the drivers take to the track for the first sessions on Friday morning. Teams of cleaning and maintenance specialists, gardeners, painters and technical crews have been ensuring the 5.28km track, its grandstands, fan zones, hospitality areas, and landscaped zones are immaculate for the 10 team crews, their drivers and spectators alike. Matters are now becoming pressing as the clock counts down to a schedule of events that includes two motorsport finales: the last WSX event of the 2024 championship and, of course, the final race of the F1 season. Cleaners remained busy removing dust from the site’s grandstands on Thursday ahead of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/03/abu-dhabi-f1-concert-and-clubbing-guide-from-eminem-to-maroon-5/" target="_blank">sport and entertainment showcase </a>on Yas. Equipped with high-pressure hoses, teams have spent nearly 7,000 hours cleaning the circuit’s 228 canopies, as well as the areas connecting each one. The circuit’s state-of-the-art LED lighting system, installed last year, is continually being checked by specialists, this being particularly important as the system has helped reduce power consumption by approximately 30 per cent, contributing to a near two-third <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2023/11/24/yas-marina-circuit-outlines-plans-for-venue-and-abu-dhabi-gp-to-be-net-zero-carbon-by-2040/" target="_blank">decrease in emissions</a>. A new solar park is expected to make further reductions of around a further fifth when it comes online next year. The circuit’s near 90 acres of landscaped areas have been spruced up as gardeners pruned and planted more than two-and-a-half acres of flowers, alongside around 1,750 different kinds of foliage, nearly 900 palm trees and well over 500 potted plants. F1 races are some of the most challenging sporting events on the planet to stage. Lorryloads of equipment need to be ferried in via land and sea and around 60 forklift trucks are required to get everything in its designated area. To this end, down in the pit lane and paddocks, racing experts and logistics specialists this week managed the arrival of everything required to run the FIA Formula 1 race, FIA F2 Championship races, F1 Academy and the non-trophy F4 UAE sessions. All very necessary when you consider the fact that the main event is expected to garner a global TV audience of more than 100 million. As any follower of F1 will know already, Max Verstappen secured the driver's championship two races ago after a comfortable victory at the Las Vegas round. However, there is still plenty to race for in the final round in Abu Dhabi. The main focus of this weekend's racing is the Constructors' Championship, with McLaren and Ferrari battling it out for the title. Admittedly, the British team have it all to lose as they're currently outpacing their Italian rivals by 21 points. As for the permutations, if the McLaren drivers score 24 points or more, they will secure victory, but they will only need 13 points if Ferrari fail to win the race. It isn't just about pride when it comes to the ultimate victory here though - there are significant financial advantages for whoever comes top. There were early expectations that Red Bull would be in with a shout at the start of the season but they have gradually been outpaced over subsequent Grand Prix. They should, however, maintain their third spot, if Verstappen maintains his winning streak. The fight between constructors for ultimate bragging rights has become much more of a focus in recent years, with drivers, Verstappen in particular, outpacing their rivals early on in the season. Racing gets underway on Friday morning at Yas, with the ongoing row between Verstappen and Mercedes' George Russell leaving many wondering if there isn't more drama ahead over the weekend with regard to individual drivers. A spat between the pair has been escalating since the Dutch driver accused Lewis Hamilton's teammate of aggravating a situation in Qatar last week that saw the Red Bull man penalised.