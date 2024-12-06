Getting the circuit in pristine condition is essential before spectators and the world's media arrive in UAE for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. All images: Yas Marina Circuit

Final touches being applied at Yas Marina Circuit ahead of F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi

Capital set to welcome motorsports fans from across the globe with plenty still at stake at Yas Marina Circuit

Simon Wilgress-Pipe
December 06, 2024