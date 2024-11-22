Fly past and aerobatic display during the Abu Dhabi GP last year. Victor Besa / The National
Fly past and aerobatic display during the Abu Dhabi GP last year. Victor Besa / The National

Sport

F1

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ready for another record-breaking finale of F1 season

Race organiser Saif Al Noaimi hopes both the driver's and constructor's titles will be decided at the Yas Marina Circuit on December 8

Amith Passela
Amith Passela

November 22, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today