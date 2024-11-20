Race day to afterparty: How to dress for Abu Dhabi F1 weekend

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is nearly here, with it the thrilling finale to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/02/27/formula-one-2024-season-team-by-team-guide/" target="_blank">2024 Formula One</a> season. Taking place in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">UAE capital</a> from December 5 to 8, it's an action-packed four days of races, yachts, pit lane spectacles and, of course, the famous Yasalam after-parties. This is what to wear for every occasion. The Paddock Club, an exclusive space perched high above the track, offers a prime vantage point. Positioned directly over the pit lane, it lets visitors witness blink-and-you’ll-miss-it tyre changes while enjoying an extensive selection of food and drinks. However, racegoers should note that the club has a strict dress code. Think the dressier side of smart casual: men will be expected to wear long trousers – not shorts – with a shirt or smart T-shirt. The simplest route is to go for head-to-toe colour, such as pale cream, dark blue or black, as a total look instantly feels elevated. For footwear, box fresh trainers are acceptable. Women have more flexibility and can opt for anything polished and upscale, from a crochet dress to a maxi. A pretty sundress works – provided it doesn’t feel too beachy – or even tailored city shorts paired with a tucked-in top. In the UAE, where dressing up is practically an art form, there’s no such thing as being overdressed, which is part of what makes these events so enjoyable. For footwear, wedges that lace around the ankle are a great choice. Don’t shy away from bold, directional styles, but save skin-baring looks for the after-party. Keep in mind that stepping outside to view the pit lane requires wearing earplugs. This is worth considering when choosing jewellery – it would be a shame to lose an ear cuff while taking ear defenders on and off. Those lucky enough to snag seats in the Grandstand can still enjoy dressing up, but practicality is key. Outfits need to handle sitting for extended periods and the inevitable trek to the refreshments and toilets. For women, keep in mind that there’s a fair amount of walking involved, so opt for a longer, comfortable dress. While there are always diehards rocking tailored dresses and stiletto heels, unless you’re a glutton for punishment, be kind to your feet and stick to flats. Gentlemen, it may be too hot for dark denim during the day, although the pockets will certainly be useful. Instead, go for light colours or lightweight material. As the Grandstand will be in full sun at some point, sunglasses are a must too. The Hill is a lively spot and a must for serious fans, because it is located inside the track. Expect plenty of noise – though not as intense as the Paddock Club – and, true to its name, the area is sloped, so choose your footwear wisely. Trainers or flats with supportive straps work best. I once tried Birkenstocks and spent the day sliding out of them. Shade is scarce here, so come prepared with a loose shirt, hat and sunglasses to protect your shoulders and neck. Every year, the after-race party is full of sunburned and dehydrated attendees, don’t be one of them. Be prepared for plenty of walking: to get to the Hill, around the venue, and back out again. When in doubt, prioritise comfort in your footwear. The wrong choice could make for a very long and miserable day. Race day is exhilarating but also lengthy, and no one wants to end up hobbling barefoot by 10pm, especially if you’ve invested in weekend tickets. This is where the real fun begins. With four very different acts this year, it promises to be an amazing weekend. Thursday features Teddy Swims and Peggy Gou, Friday brings <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/06/25/maroon-5-f1-after-race-concert/" target="_blank">Maroon 5</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/07/18/eminem-abu-dhabi-f1-concert/" target="_blank">Saturday headlines Eminem</a>, and Sunday's race day wraps up with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/04/23/muse-to-perform-at-2024-abu-dhabi-f1-grand-prix-after-race-concert/" target="_blank">rock band Muse</a>. Some people forgo the action on the track and come just for the concerts, which makes dressing easier with only one event to plan for. If arriving at the F1 in the evening, feel free to dress as you wish – although heels will be tricky at the outdoor Etihad Park. Bear in mind the area at the front will be quite boisterous, and while not exactly a mosh-pit, sandalled feet are vulnerable. I prefer sturdier footwear such as cowboy or biker boots that also look great with a maxi, midi or mini dress. If you’re heading to the gigs straight from a day in the stands, plan for a day-to-night transformation. This could mean removing or adding a layer, or even swapping shoes if it’s practical. Something as simple as tying your hair up with a scarf can leave you feeling refreshed after a long day. One inventive friend once hiked up her Lycra T-shirt dress into a mini, tied her cover-up shirt around her waist, and partied all night. It’s not about packing a suitcase. It’s about being smart with your choices from the start. Wearing a maxi dress? Switch to trainers for the evening, and you’re set. Rocking a crochet sundress during the day? A swipe of lipstick can elevate your look for the night. Above all, have fun – this only happens once a year.