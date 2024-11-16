What is the F1 driver cooling kit introduced for 2025 season?

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/11/03/max-verstappen-wins-rain-soaked-brazilian-grand-prix-after-starting-17th-on-grid/" target="_blank">Formula One</a> is set to introduce a new system to protect the health of drivers in future races with the FIA's F1 commission approving driver cooling kits for 2025. Among a range of technical changes approved for the next season includes a special kit to cool down drivers in extreme heat conditions. According to reports, initial proposals involved a simplified air conditioning system in the cars. However, Motorsport.com reported that the new system approved by the FIA, F1 and all teams does not require an AC unit. "The system will only be mandated by the FIA in extreme heat conditions, with the minimum weight of the cars increased correspondingly when applicable," the report said. Concerns over the safety of drivers during certain races grew last year <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2023/10/10/fia-to-look-at-f1-calendar-changes-after-qatar-gp-extreme-weather/" target="_blank">during the Qatar Grand Prix</a>. There, the FIA promised to look into drivers’ safety after reports of dehydration and illness. Mercedes driver George Russell told Sky Sports that temperatures in the cockpit neared 50º Celsius at the Lusail International Circuit during the night race. Alpine’s Esteban Ocon said he had vomited in his helmet during the race, while Williams driver Logan Sargeant retired from the race on Lap 41 after suffering from dehydration. The FIA noted that the 2024 race in Qatar will be held in December, when temperatures should be lower, but said it will "take material action now to avoid a repeat of this scenario". However, not everyone was eager to look into special cooling system for races. Veteran driver Lewis Hamilton said F1 has always been a challenge and an extreme sport, and added that driving in extreme heat was something drivers must get used to. "I'm going to be controversial," Hamilton, who had retired from that race after a fist-corner collision with Mercedes teammate George Russell, said. "Obviously I didn't do the race, so didn't get to feel the pain that the drivers felt. But I have obviously been here a long time. "Malaysia was much hotter than that race and I know what it's like to lose four or more kilos in the race and barely being able to stand afterwards. "My feeling towards it is... this is an extreme sport. You don't have marathon runners who are passing out after the marathon, saying you have got to make it shorter. "This is an extreme sport and we are paid very highly for what we do and from my perspective when I've not been feeling great at the end of the race, I've just got to train harder and that's how it's been for me." The changes are coming at a significant time for the sport. Formula One is set to host a first ever season launch event with all 10 teams at the O2 in London ahead of its 75th anniversary year in February next year. Fans will be able to buy tickets for the event, which will see the teams unveil their 2025 liveries and the driver line-ups for the new season, with British great Hamilton already confirmed to join Ferrari after his trophy-laden career with Mercedes. F1 president Stefano Domenicali said: "For the first time we will bring together our fans, all 20 superstars of our sport and some very special guests to officially kick off our new season and mark our 75th year of racing. "With 2025 set to be a classic season following all the drama so far for 2024, this is a fantastic opportunity for fans of all ages to experience up-close the incredible entertainment spectacle that is Formula One."